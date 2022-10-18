Food blogger’s dosa-Korean noodles combo leaves netizens disgusted

Strange food experiments with wild concoctions have quite often won the fancy of gourmets. But not always do they tickle your taste buds. Just like the viral video of the food blogger who experimented by creating a fusion dish of a South Indian dosa and Korean ramen noodles, which hardly thrilled the netizens.

Anjali Dhingra took to her Instagram handle sooosaute two days ago to share her culinary video. “Dosa ramen taco” says a text insert on the video. She starts by making a dosa by spreading the dosa batter on a frying pan. Then she cooked a packet of Shin Ramyun noodles and added it to a bowl.

After that, she added the cooked noodles to the dosa and wrapped them like a taco. She also added a slice of cheese to the dosa to lessen the spice of the ramen noodles. “You should definitely try this out,” she says at the end.

Watch the video below:

The video has received more than 1.52 lakh views since being posted and amassed more than 8,700 likes. However, netizens weren’t too thrilled with the experiment and let their feelings known in the comments.

“Use me as dislike button,” commented an Instagram user. “Dosa be like : muje Ghar Jana hai (Dosa be like: I want to go home),” said another user. “It’s not too late to delete this video! A big NO!” posted a third. “What’s wrong with this girl. lts a hell no combination,” another netizen said.