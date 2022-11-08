Food blogger tries ‘jalebi’ with ‘aloo ki sabzi’ at famous Mathura shop. Watch her reaction

These days it is common to see street vendors experimenting with food combos that may seem bizarre and an affront to the taste buds of people. However, there are also many people, especially food bloggers, who try these weird fusion foods and such videos often go viral.

In a video posted on Instagram by a food blogger named Palak Kapoor, she tried ‘jalebi’ with ‘aloo ki sabzi’ at an outlet in UP’s Mathura. ‘Jalebi’ and ‘aloo ki sabzi’ are favourite staple foods for a majority of people. However, no one thought of consuming the two items together as one is sweet and the other is savoury. But there is an outlet called Oma Pehalwan in the sacred city of Mathura that sells this combo and apparently, it is quite famous.

“Tried the most weird food combo ever! Apparently, Jalebi with Aloo ki Sabzi is very famous in Mathura, Vrindavan. So I finally tried this combo from Oma Pehalwan, Mathura,” she captioned the video. Dipping the ‘jalebi’ in ‘aloo ki sabzi’, she tried the dish and conveyed an expression that it’s “kind of alright”.

Watch the video below:

Posted on October 29, the video has received more than 2.48 lakh views so far. However, the dish did not appeal to netizens who found the combination an “abomination”.

“That’s all too much of the internet today,” commented a user. “I am done with humanity,” said another. “This is abomination,” shared a third.

Recently, an Indian man made his Colombian wife try the famous Indian snack ‘jalebi’ and her reaction left netizens fuming as she said, “why is it so slimy?”