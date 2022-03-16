‘Kya majboori thi?’ Netizens ask after food blogger shares video of gulab jamun chaat

Chaats are arguably one of the most popular street food dishes for desi foodies. While we are mostly used to seeing savoury items, of late, chaats featuring traditional Indian sweets have become common. The latest is the gulab jamun chaat.

After the rasgulla chaat that left sweet lovers horrified last year, another video showing a gulab jamun chaat has taken social media by storm, leaving most furious. In a video shared on Instagram by food blogger Ishan Sharma, a street vendor is seen making a plate of the bizarre dish using the fried desserts.

Also Read | Video of Maggi pani puri causes intense cringe online

Topping the sweets with beaten yoghurt, two types of chutney, crushed papri and masala, the vendor was seen adding in all the ingredients that usually go into making a dish like that of tikki chaat. He then garnishes the dish with some pomegranate and is seen serving the peculiar dish.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ishan Sharma🧿 (@tonguetwisters___)

The blogger then takes a bite of the dish and seems unsure about the taste. However, while sharing the video on the platform, he added: “Seriously achi thi yr, tum loog gali doge acha likh dia toh (Seriously guys, it was good. You will slam me if I say it tasted good)”.

Although Sharma didn’t disclose the location where the chaat was available, many asked if it was made only for the video to get views or was a dish actually on the menu. While Sharma didn’t answer the question, foodies asked “what was the need” to make this dish. Others blamed him and the creator of the dish for ruining their favourite sweet.

However, people said nothing shocks them anymore as bizarre food combos continue to appear on the internet. From Oreo pakoda to Fanta Maggi, many unusual experiments in 2021 have already left foodies disgusted.