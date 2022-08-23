Food blogger shares video of delivery agent carrying toddler to work. Zomato responds

Several videos showing the hardships delivery agents face while working have gone viral on social media. Recently, a similar video was posted by a food blogger which showed a man employed as a delivery partner for Zomato carrying his toddler daughter and son to work.

The video has gone viral and the food delivery firm has reached out to Saurabh Panjwani, who posted the clip. Panjwani posted the video on Instagram on July 31 and it has received more than 7.9 million views so far.

The clip shows the food blogger asking the delivery agent his name. Panjwani then asks him if he takes his children to work every day. He also advises the delivery agent not to carry them in the sun too often.

“I felt so inspiring seeing this, this zomato delivery partner spends the whole day in the sun with two children, we should learn that if a person wants, he can also do anything,” says the caption of the video.

Watch the video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Saurabh Panjwani (@foodclubbysaurabhpanjwani)

Zomato reached out to Panjwani in order to help the delivery partner. “Hi Saurabh, please share the order details over private message so that we can reach out and help the delivery partner,” it wrote.

“I have special respect for these kind of people who do not crib but instead do something that adds meaning to thier life. Respect to @zomato also for acknowledging the hardwork of people who have nothing but dedication,” an Instagram user commented.

“Earned my respect man,” wrote another. “Omg so touchy, God please support him always,” said a third.