Fond of Chinese Hakka noodles? Video shows factory workers making noodles, netizens put off

For many people who consider themselves foodies, street-style Chinese Hakka noodles or chow mein are an absolute favourite. And they are readily available in almost every nook and corner of the country. But have you ever wondered how the raw material, that is noodles, is produced?

A video posted on Twitter shows the production of the noodles in a local factory. The process of making noodles starts with the dough being kneaded in a machine and then it is turned into a rolling shape by passing it through what appears like a roller.

Also Read | Video of processed hotdogs being mass-produced in factory receives mixed reactions from netizens

Then a machine cuts it into the thin strips that we are familiar with. Then the long strips are hung to dry. In the end, a man is seen packing them off in transparent polythene bags. The whole process shown in the video is undertaken by factory workers who are seen handling everything bare-handed, which put off many netizens.

“When was the last time you had road side chinese hakka noodles with schezwan sauce?” says the caption of the video that was posted by Chirag Barjatya, founder of a fitness coaching club.

Posted Wednesday, the clip has received more than 1.04 lakh views. “World’s most hygienic noodle making process. Noodles comes with tasty masala powder and diarrhea,” commented a user. “How do you know it’s used only road side vendors and not by 5-star restaurants?” said another. “Why road side? Even restaurants must be using the same, no?” questioned a third. “Thats how one develops immunity,” joked another netizen.