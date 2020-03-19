Now, Gurugram residents sing ‘Gayatri mantra’ from balconies

“Why they’re not singing go ‘Corona go Corona go.”‘ read one of the many comments on the viral clip. “Why they’re not singing go ‘Corona go Corona go.”‘ read one of the many comments on the viral clip.

Following the footsteps of quarantined neighbours singing and dancing in their balconies in Italy, residents at a society complex in Gurugram replicated the feat by singing the Gayatri Maha Mantra.

“Italy scenes in Gurgaon! At an apartment in Gurgaon’s Sector, 28 residents came out on their balconies to sing prayer songs ‘Gayatri Mantra Om Bhur Bhuva Swaha’ and ‘Hum honge kamyaab’,” tweeted a user Sukirti Dwivedi while posting multiple videos of people clapping and singing.

Watch the video here:

Italy scenes in Gurgaon! At an apartment in Gurgaon’s Sector 28 residents came out on their balconies to sing prayer songs “Gayatri Mantra Om Bhur Bhuva Swaha” and “Hum honge kamyaab”@ndtv (1/4) pic.twitter.com/gZCY5EoNZN — Sukirti Dwivedi (@SukirtiDwivedi) March 18, 2020

Since being shared online, the video has gone viral and garnered over 17,000 views. While the clip was praised by some, many called it “staged” as unlike Italy, there is no lockdown in Gurugram.

When it comes to copying westerners india will always break the records. — Dr House (@MuttonKorma) March 18, 2020

Amazing 😍

Goosebumps ❤️

ॐ — VISHAL THAKUR (@LUvish_) March 18, 2020

Utter foolishness. When whole world is coming out to salute doctors who is risking thier lives in treating patients, look at our aunties what they are doing .. — Dr Irfan N (@drirfan1978) March 18, 2020

Are they already isolated in New Delhi?? — mishraai (@akmis11) March 18, 2020

Italy is spontaneous and locked down this is advertisement — samina sherwani (@sherwani40) March 18, 2020

Why they’re not singing go Corona go Corona go..😂😂😂 — Shyam Yadav© (@theshyaam) March 18, 2020

With the number of coronavirus cases continuing to rise, people across the country are taking precautions such as social distancing and working from home.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd