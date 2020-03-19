Follow Us:
Thursday, March 19, 2020
Now, Gurugram residents sing ‘Gayatri mantra’ from balconies

Since being shared online, the video has gone viral and garnered over 17,000 views. While the clip was praised by some, many called it "staged" as unlike Italy, there is no lockdown in Gurugram.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: March 19, 2020 11:31:10 am
coronavirus, gurugram residents sing gayatri mantra, gayatri mantra balconies viral video, indians sing gayatri mantra, trending, indian express, indian express news “Why they’re not singing go ‘Corona go Corona go.”‘ read one of the many comments on the viral clip.

Following the footsteps of quarantined neighbours singing and dancing in their balconies in Italy, residents at a society complex in Gurugram replicated the feat by singing the Gayatri Maha Mantra.

“Italy scenes in Gurgaon! At an apartment in Gurgaon’s Sector, 28 residents came out on their balconies to sing prayer songs ‘Gayatri Mantra Om Bhur Bhuva Swaha’ and ‘Hum honge kamyaab’,” tweeted a user Sukirti Dwivedi while posting multiple videos of people clapping and singing.

Watch the video here:

With the number of coronavirus cases continuing to rise, people across the country are taking precautions such as social distancing and working from home.

