‘Great initiative’: Meat vendor replaces plastic with leaves, impresses netizens

Once shared online, it did not take long for the video to go viral with many complimenting the vendor for coming up with an alternative for plastic. "Amazing... That's why sometime traditional practice is always best," read one of the many comments praising the vendor.

According to the post, the vendor is selling in Tirbin at Lepa Rada district, Arunachal Pradesh.

While the government said it aims to sensitise public against single-use plastics before imposing a blanket ban, a video of a meat vendor replacing disposable plastics bags with leaves has left netizens impressed.

Shared on Twitter by Union Minister Kiren Rijiju, the video features a vendor skillfully wrapping meat before handing it over to his costumer.

“PM @narendramodi has told us not to use plastics so we are using local leaves because plastics are no more available,” read the caption of the viral clip, which has been viewed over 50,000 times. According to the post, the vendor is selling in Tirbin at Lepa Rada district, Arunachal Pradesh.

Once shared online, it did not take long for the video to go viral with many complimenting the vendor for coming up with an alternative for plastic. “Amazing… That’s why sometime traditional practice is always best,” read one of the many comments praising the vendor.

 

