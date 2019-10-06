‘Great initiative’: Meat vendor replaces plastic with leaves, impresses netizens

While the government said it aims to sensitise public against single-use plastics before imposing a blanket ban, a video of a meat vendor replacing disposable plastics bags with leaves has left netizens impressed.

Shared on Twitter by Union Minister Kiren Rijiju, the video features a vendor skillfully wrapping meat before handing it over to his costumer.

“PM @narendramodi has told us not to use plastics so we are using local leaves because plastics are no more available,” read the caption of the viral clip, which has been viewed over 50,000 times. According to the post, the vendor is selling in Tirbin at Lepa Rada district, Arunachal Pradesh.

A local meat vendor at remote Tirbin, Lepa Rada Dist, Arunachal Pradesh. pic.twitter.com/Z1vuB2K8fK — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) October 6, 2019

Once shared online, it did not take long for the video to go viral with many complimenting the vendor for coming up with an alternative for plastic. “Amazing… That’s why sometime traditional practice is always best,” read one of the many comments praising the vendor.

And the revolution has begun.. https://t.co/8Mc54kMTjw — Arki Nongrum (@ArkiNongrum) October 6, 2019

This should have been done long ago.. But nonetheless as they say better late than never👌👌👏👏 https://t.co/TIAdsOpCYi — Venugopal Shanbhogue (@venu_official) October 6, 2019

Beginning is the first step… https://t.co/xC1HWQ73Ob — Khushboo (@khushi0501) October 6, 2019

Hats off to the meat vendor for saying no to single use plastic https://t.co/10EZrK1KUT — Vikas Kumar (@vikas393k) October 6, 2019

Really good to see WE Indians going back to our traditional ecological ways! Advertising Imposition of plastic during 70s n 80s or so by Powers to be, compelled us to move away from our conventional nature-Of being nature friendly. Plates for food made out of Leaves was one example. https://t.co/rcCrLolNJf — Atul Rai 🇮🇳 (@RaiAtulRai) October 6, 2019