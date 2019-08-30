‘Emerging to merging economy’: Sitharaman’s bank merger announcement triggers mixed reactions

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced the merging of a number of Public Sector Banks (PSB) on Friday. With this move, 27 public sector banks will be merged into 12. Sitharaman said Oriental Bank of Commerce and United Bank would be merged with New Delhi-based Punjab National Bank to create India’s second-largest lender after State Bank of India.
The sudden announcement by Sitharaman generated quite a buzz on social media and triggered several reactions. While many questioned how the merger would affect the economy and expressed worry over the status of jobs in the country, it also prompted many memes and jokes on Twitter.
Nirmala Sithraman be like. #BankMerger pic.twitter.com/ndtmZfJ2Rq
#BankMerger
Sab mar(ge) jayenge
sirf SBI bachega😂#SacredGamesS2 #JustForFun
Well, Honestly it is an Alarming Situation
Not good.
Don’t know What steps Financial Body is going to take next
.
but Its not Good.#BankMerger
Tell me straight. How many will lose job? #BankMerger
Badhai ho,
Aap emerging economy se merging economy mai aagaye ho.#BankMerger #BahiKhateMeinLocha
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman merges 10 Public Sector banks into 4.
We have moved from being an emerging economy to a merging economy.
Is there a Tinder for banks that I don’t know about. pic.twitter.com/x2fonakH3A
Twitter is trending with all the banks today. 😂 #bankmerger
So we merge all problems to make it one big problem. Then what happens next no one knows #bAnkmerger #EconomyCrisis #economiccrisis #
Great move by govt to merge banks. Earlier we had 27 problems and now we have 12. #Banks #banking
