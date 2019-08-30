‘Emerging to merging economy’: Sitharaman’s bank merger announcement triggers mixed reactions

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced the merging of a number of Public Sector Banks (PSB) on Friday. With this move, 27 public sector banks will be merged into 12. Sitharaman said Oriental Bank of Commerce and United Bank would be merged with New Delhi-based Punjab National Bank to create India’s second-largest lender after State Bank of India.

The sudden announcement by Sitharaman generated quite a buzz on social media and triggered several reactions. While many questioned how the merger would affect the economy and expressed worry over the status of jobs in the country, it also prompted many memes and jokes on Twitter.

Well, Honestly it is an Alarming Situation

Not good.

Don’t know What steps Financial Body is going to take next

.

but Its not Good.#BankMerger — Prayboy (@prayboyindia) August 30, 2019

Tell me straight. How many will lose job? #BankMerger — Panda Bhai #RYP (@PandaBhai88) August 30, 2019

Badhai ho,

Aap emerging economy se merging economy mai aagaye ho.#BankMerger #BahiKhateMeinLocha — Theboringtweets (@boringtweeps) August 30, 2019

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman merges 10 Public Sector banks into 4.

We have moved from being an emerging economy to a merging economy. — Ramesh Srivats (@rameshsrivats) August 30, 2019

Is there a Tinder for banks that I don’t know about. pic.twitter.com/x2fonakH3A — Siddharth Singh (@siddharth3) August 30, 2019

Twitter is trending with all the banks today. 😂 #bankmerger — Joshua D’souza (@TheJoshuaDsouza) August 30, 2019

So we merge all problems to make it one big problem. Then what happens next no one knows #bAnkmerger #EconomyCrisis #economiccrisis # — aviationoholic (@aviationoholic) August 30, 2019