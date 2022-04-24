scorecardresearch
Sunday, April 24, 2022
Now, the ‘flying dosa’ man has left Harsh Goenka amazed. Watch him in action

Netizens were left astounded by the man’s fast working style and many came up with funny comments about the one who catches dosa.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
April 24, 2022 6:30:50 pm
flying dosa, Harsh Goenka, dosa video, Anand Mahindra, man makes dosa fastly, indian expressGoenka has shared a new clip showing the man serving dosas in his unique style.

The dosa seller, who astounded industrialist Anand Mahindra last year, has left RPG Enterprises chairman Harsh Goenka amazed this time. Goenka has shared a new clip showing the man serving dosas in his unique style.

Moved by the man’s working style, Goenka captioned the clip, “You have to love what you do, to give your best…”

In the clip doing rounds on social media, the man is seen throwing dosa toward the left and another man is seen catching it promptly on a plate. While serving the dosa with toppings, the man places the food item inside a plate and then slides it toward his assistant. He continues making another variety of dosa.

Meanwhile, someone is heard asking him if he had met Mahindra who had tweeted a video of him. The man agrees that he was invited but did not pay a visit to the Mahindra chairman.

Watch the video here:

The clip shared Sunday has garnered more than 1,41,000 views on Twitter so far. Netizens were left astounded by the man’s fast working style and many came up with funny comments about the one who catches dosa. “We have found a new wicket keeper for team India,” commented a user. “A good cricketer at slips, not a single miss ball, all caught. The Dosa maker can look forward for lovely innings,” wrote another user.

“This gentleman makes robots look like unproductive slowpokes… I’m tired just watching him…and hungry, of course…” Mahindra had tweeted about the dosa seller, last year.

