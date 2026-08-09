‘Flying car’: This Uttarakhand man built a flying car that needs no fuel

Ravi Tamta, an innovator from Uttarakhand’s Almora district, is making waves after demonstrating that his self-built electric flying car has been successfully tested.
A resident of Kaflikhan village near Jageshwar Dham, Tamta developed the vehicle HAPIDA SKYNeX through his startup, Hapida Sky Private Limited. The successful prototype flight follows years of research and development and represents a key milestone in Tamta’s efforts to make personal air transportation more accessible.
Unlike conventional aircraft that depend on aviation fuel, HAPIDA SKYNeX is designed to run entirely on electricity. The vehicle is being developed as a zero-tailpipe-emission alternative to conventional modes of transportation and aims to combine personal mobility with sustainable technology.
Tamta shared a video on Instagram, giving glimpses of the behind-the-scenes of the device being made. The project is focused on making personal air transportation safe, affordable, and environmentally sustainable.
In the video, Tamta said he received several calls from people wanting to see the flying car. “After the successful demonstration of the flying car, I couldn’t speak to the media person. Now, the Almora government is managing the demonstrations and media. I’m free now, and here I am sharing a video on social media. I would like to congratulate the entire nation for this achievement,” he said.
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Sharing a video of Tamta flying the car, ANI wrote, “Founder of Hapida Sky Private Limited, Ravi Tamta, has successfully tested the prototype of the HAPIDA SKYNeX flying vehicle, a single-seat, all-electric craft that uses modified drone technology to enable personal sky mobility.”
Watch here:
#WATCH | Almora, Uttarakhand: Founder of Hapida Sky Private Limited, Ravi Tamta, has successfully tested the prototype of the HAPIDA SKYNeX flying vehicle, a single-seat, all-electric craft that uses modified drone technology to enable personal sky mobility. pic.twitter.com/OOtqTWjaJE
— ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) August 8, 2026
The videos have been circulating across all social media platforms, drawing a wave of reactions. “I am from Almora too…very inspiring for us to watch you accomplish this,” a user wrote. “Great breakthrough, great move towards new age mobility,” another user commented.
“Many many congratulations bro. This innovation is a very big achievement for our nation and uttarakhand also. Keep your hardworking. God bless you,” a third user reacted.