‘Flying car’: This Uttarakhand man built a flying car that needs no fuel

Ravi Tamta, an innovator from Uttarakhand’s Almora district, is making waves after demonstrating that his self-built electric flying car has been successfully tested.

A resident of Kaflikhan village near Jageshwar Dham, Tamta developed the vehicle HAPIDA SKYNeX through his startup, Hapida Sky Private Limited. The successful prototype flight follows years of research and development and represents a key milestone in Tamta’s efforts to make personal air transportation more accessible.

Unlike conventional aircraft that depend on aviation fuel, HAPIDA SKYNeX is designed to run entirely on electricity. The vehicle is being developed as a zero-tailpipe-emission alternative to conventional modes of transportation and aims to combine personal mobility with sustainable technology.