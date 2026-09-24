‘Flying Beast’ Gaurav Taneja’s dog reportedly dies; social media users allege neglect

YouTuber Gaurav Taneja’s pet dog has reportedly died, and several social media users are raising questions about the dog’s health and treatment in its final days.
Fitness creator Pushpendra Choudhary, known as @_pusshhhh on Instagram, shared multiple posts and Stories making allegations about Mau’s health, living conditions, and the care he received before his death.
According to claims circulating across social media platforms, Mau, the Labrador who was once a familiar presence in Taneja’s family vlogs, had been seriously unwell and had stopped eating.
Choudhary also raised questions about the pet’s diet, living conditions in Taneja’s farm, and interactions with other dogs. The posts further claimed that Mau was taken to a hospital in Meerut and that doctors advised taking him to Delhi for further treatment.
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Choudhary also shared screenshots of WhatsApp conversations from July 26 and 27 on social media. One post said, “26th July 2026 — Rest in peace Mau.”
However, the allegations have not been independently verified. indianexpress.com has reached out to Gaurav Taneja, and this story will be updated soon.
Mau had appeared in Taneja’s family content over the years and was recognisable to many of his followers. In an old vlog titled ‘Where is Mau?’, Taneja said he moved his pet dog to his farmhouse because of specific religious beliefs, lifestyle changes, and his father’s concerns.
His reported death has consequently prompted an outrage against the content creator.
Some social media users have questioned if Mau had been moved away from the family home and if he received adequate medical care after his health deteriorated.
Actor and animal activist Jaya Bhattacharya shared a video criticising Taneja’s old statement in which he cited religion for moving Mau to his farm.
Watch here:
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“Hope he has earned enough ‘punya’ by dumping the helpless kid who trusted and loved him unconditionally!” a user wrote.
“So sad to hear that mau is the no more.. even owner is also neglecting to take care of this pretty soul. May his soul rest in peace,” another user commented.
“We’ve seen so many people treat this poor little baby according to their own convenience. I understand he’s explaining it from a religious perspective, but honestly, I still don’t know how something like this can be justified,” a third user reacted.