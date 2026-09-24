‘Flying Beast’ Gaurav Taneja’s dog reportedly dies; social media users allege neglect

Mau had appeared in Taneja’s family content over the years before the YouTuber shifted him to his farmhouse

YouTuber Gaurav Taneja’s pet dog has reportedly died, and several social media users are raising questions about the dog’s health and treatment in its final days.

Fitness creator Pushpendra Choudhary, known as @_pusshhhh on Instagram, shared multiple posts and Stories making allegations about Mau’s health, living conditions, and the care he received before his death.

According to claims circulating across social media platforms, Mau, the Labrador who was once a familiar presence in Taneja’s family vlogs, had been seriously unwell and had stopped eating.

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Choudhary also raised questions about the pet’s diet, living conditions in Taneja’s farm, and interactions with other dogs. The posts further claimed that Mau was taken to a hospital in Meerut and that doctors advised taking him to Delhi for further treatment.