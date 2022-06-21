scorecardresearch
Tuesday, June 21, 2022
Watch: Flute artist plays Kacha Badam in Puri

‘Kacha Badam’, a viral jingle was sung by Bhuban Badyakar, a vendor in West Bengal’s Birbhum district.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
June 21, 2022 5:19:09 pm
Kacha Badam, Kacha Badam flute version, Puri flute player plays kacha badaam, Bhuban Badyakar kacha badam, kacha badaam cover, Indian ExpressThe song, Kacha Badam, is a perfect example of how good music transcends language and cultural barriers.

Months since it first went viral, the song, Kacha Badam, is not losing its popularity.

In the past few months, the humble jingle composed and sung by Bhuban Badyakar, a vendor in West Bengal’s Birbhum district, has seen several covers and versions.

ALSO READ |From Amit Dhull to ‘shooter dadi’, Bengali viral song ‘Kacha Badam’ has got everyone grooving

On Monday, the flute version of the viral jingle surfaced online. A short video, that was shared on social media by a Twitter user who goes by the name @Suryavachan, shows a balloon and toy vendor masterfully playing Kacha Badam on his flute.

The short 20-second video was reportedly shot in Puri, a coastal city in Odisha. Appreciating the man’s flute playing skills, a Twitter user wrote, “Superb performance. Talented Indian ”.

The song, Kacha Badam, is a perfect example of how good music transcends language and cultural barriers. Ever since it became viral in November 2021, people across the subcontinent grooved to its upbeat tune in countless dance covers.

Bhuban Badyakar had prepared the jingle after a popular Baul folk tune, in an attempt to attract customers who would sell old recyclable items and utensils in exchange for peanuts.

In February, Amit Dhull, a famous Haryanvi singer-actor, created a bilingual mashup of the song that featured Bhuban Badyakar.

Kacha Badam’s fame transcended national boundaries when a Pakistani singer, Yasir Soharwardi, composed a Ramzan special song based on Kacha Badam’s tune. The song titled Roja Rakhunga gathered over 1.7 lakh views on YouTube in less than a week of its release.

