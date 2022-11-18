‘The magical spot of Odisha’: Flock of migratory birds fly over Chilika Lake. Watch video

A flock of migratory birds flying over Chilika lagoon in Odisha has enchanted netizens. The amazing visual of the birds moving over the waves in the lagoon was shared by Indian Forest Service officer Susanta Nanda.

In the backdrop of a clear blue sky, the birds are seen hovering over the water body and their movement as they brave the wind is a visual treat. Nanda also noted that the season for roosting and nesting of migratory birds has begun. In his tweet, Nanda said Chilika lagoon was a paradise for “the wondering soul”.

Chilika lagoon is a paradise for the wondering soul💕

The season for roosting & nesting of migratory birds has begun… pic.twitter.com/8oaD8Ovisx — Susanta Nanda (@susantananda3) November 17, 2022

Since being shared on Thursday, the clip has amassed more than 5,000 views on Twitter. Nature lovers were enthralled to watch the winged visitors. A user commented, “Amazing habitat..” Another user wrote, “The flying birds as a group is a treat to watch the very fact they have chosen chilika lagoon as their dwelling. Place make it a special place worthy of preservation by us.” A third user commented, “The magical spot of Odisha!! Awww.”

A PTI report said that more than 11.42 lakh birds of 190 species had visited Chilika Lake last year. Of the 190 species of birds, 111 species were migratory birds from different countries while 79 species were Indian birds.

According to the UNESCO website, Chilika Lake is the largest wintering ground for migratory waterfowl in the Indian sub-continent. The pear-shaped lagoon supports some of the largest groups of migratory birds from several parts of Asia, especially during winter. The birds arrive from Caspian Sea, Lake Baikal, Aral Sea, remote parts of Russia, Kirghiz steppes of Mongolia, Central and South East Asia, Ladakh and the Himalayas.