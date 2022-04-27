Flock of flamingos arrive in Mumbai. Watch video

A video showing a large number of migratory birds at Navi Mumbai Creek has surfaced online.

The clip shared by ANI on Twitter shows thousands of flamingos wading through the water body. Another group of birds are also seen joining the group.

Watch the video here:

Netizens marvelled at the sight of flamingos. “The most beautiful time of the year when Seagulls and flamingos flock to Navi Mumbai in Maharashtra!” commented a user.

See reactions:

Navi mumbai 2 days back pic.twitter.com/M0Xv9prOr3 — Dr Bond007 (@Bond007Dr) April 27, 2022

Lovely share। What would time of day would be good to visit। Awaiting to hear । Thank you — shalinilearningspace (@shalinilearning) April 27, 2022

The most beautiful time of the year when Seagulls and flamingoes flock to Navi Mumbai in Maharashtra! — Satyajeet Tambe (@satyajeettambe) April 27, 2022

Miss them.. those long necks are so charming. — Manish Yadav (@manishyadav1979) April 26, 2022

What a lovely scene!! Wish it should continue forever..belive it's possible only if we #SaveSoil ..request each and everyone join this noble #SaveSoilMovement and preserve nature🙏 https://t.co/WUyyVFn9M5 — krish (@kris010158) April 27, 2022

What a wonderful show!! 😍​​ Do you know Navi Mumbai is the Indian pink capital of Famingos?? 🦩​​💗🦩​💗🦩​💗 https://t.co/VQiMizv5su — Mirella Jobs (@MirellaJobs) April 26, 2022

A flock of flamingos had arrived at the Navi Mumbai wetlands in January this year.

Flamingos are wading birds, found mainly near estuaries and saline or alkaline lakes in tropical and subtropical areas. Flamingos are not born pink, but grey or white in colour. Over the first couple of years, they turn reddish-pink in colour from special colouring pigments found in the algae and invertebrates they consume.

They are generally non-migratory birds, but their colonies are not always permanent owing to changes in climate and water levels in their breeding areas, as per seaworld.org.

While there has been no flamingo census data available until now, birders and experts believe that the number of birds visiting the wetlands of Mumbai have increased over the years.