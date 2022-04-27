scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, April 27, 2022
Must Read

Flock of flamingos arrive in Mumbai. Watch video

Netizens marvelled at the sight of flamingos.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
April 27, 2022 6:12:25 pm
flamingos in Navi Mumbai, flamingo video, flamingo, migratory birds, indian expressThe clip shared by ANI on Twitter shows thousands of flamingos wading through the water body.

A video showing a large number of migratory birds at Navi Mumbai Creek has surfaced online.

The clip shared by ANI on Twitter shows thousands of flamingos wading through the water body. Another group of birds are also seen joining the group.

Watch the video here:

Netizens marvelled at the sight of flamingos. “The most beautiful time of the year when Seagulls and flamingos flock to Navi Mumbai in Maharashtra!” commented a user.

See reactions:

A flock of flamingos had arrived at the Navi Mumbai wetlands in January this year.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Flamingos are wading birds, found mainly near estuaries and saline or alkaline lakes in tropical and subtropical areas. Flamingos are not born pink, but grey or white in colour. Over the first couple of years, they turn reddish-pink in colour from special colouring pigments found in the algae and invertebrates they consume.

They are generally non-migratory birds, but their colonies are not always permanent owing to changes in climate and water levels in their breeding areas, as per seaworld.org.

While there has been no flamingo census data available until now, birders and experts believe that the number of birds visiting the wetlands of Mumbai have increased over the years.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Apr 27: Latest News

Advertisement