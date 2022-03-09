Flipkart slammed for kitchen appliances message on Women’s Day, apologises

To mark International Women’s Day this year, celebrations around the world were themed around “Break the Bias”. However, in India, Flipkart landed in a soup after sending a message on the day reinforcing the stereotype that women belong in the kitchen.

For women’s day, the e-commerce company decided to give a discount on kitchen appliances that was dubbed as sexist by many online. “Dear Customer, This Women’s Day, let’s celebrate You. Get Kitchen Appliances from ₹299,” a promotional text message from the company said.

Soon after Flipkart’s discount message, netizens pointed out the bias.

“Can you spot the problem here?” wrote a user sharing the screenshot of the message on Twitter. “Flipkart on Women’s Day literally saying, ‘Go back to kitchen’,” another said. “Celebrating Women’s Day by promoting, perpetuating and celebrating gender roles. If irony had a definition this should be it,” another commented.

As many slammed the company for failing to recognise the various roles women take up in real life and choosing to promote stereotypes, Flipkart issued an apology on Twitter. “We messed up and we are sorry,” Flipkart wrote. “We did not intend to hurt anyone’s sentiments and apologise for the Women’s Day message shared earlier,” it added.

Rajneesh Kumar, the company’s Chief of Corporate Affairs also tweeted saying, “Actually, for us at @Flipkart, equality is a resounding emotion that reflects in everything we do. #EveryWoman deserves a place to lead, grow and achieve her dreams.”

Many were glad the company apologised and hoped that such mistakes will not be repeated in the future.