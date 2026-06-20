Chaos at Flipkart Glam Up Fest as influencers fight over hampers; video viral

What was meant to be a glamorous gathering of beauty creators turned chaotic at Flipkart’s Glam Up Fest in Delhi, with several viral videos showing attendees scrambling for giveaway hampers and merchandise.
Held on June 19 at Pragati Maidan, the event brought together beauty influencers from across the country and also promised appearances by Bollywood actors Janhvi Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar. While many attendees initially praised the event, social media soon filled with complaints about overcrowding and poor crowd management.
The biggest controversy erupted towards the end of the event when the distribution of the promised goodie bags reportedly descended into disorder. Videos circulating online show people rushing toward stacks of hampers, with some climbing into restricted areas to grab merchandise. In another clip, a man and two women appear to engage in a heated struggle over a bag.
One of the videos, shared by influencer Ravleen Kaur, criticised the organisers for the situation. “Flipkart Glamup 2026 SCAM!!!! The overall experience was really good and smooth but it was spoiled in the very end due to Flipkart’s management. Those who left after attending the entire event, did not get their goodie bags (we were promised hampers worth 6K as a barter collab) as they were already over before the event was even over,” the caption read.
The post further alleged that event staff were nowhere to be seen when the situation spiralled. “Moreover, The Flipkart’s staff was missing and there was no one to take accountability for the same. However, I do agree the influencers went a little overboard snatching each others bags which was not at all required. But still, it was a huge mismanagement from @flipkart side and they should be held accountable for the same,” it added.
View this post on Instagram
Several other videos from the venue echoed similar complaints. In one clip, an attendee claimed influencers had fulfilled their end of the collaboration but were left empty-handed despite being promised hampers in exchange for their participation.
View this post on Instagram
As the clips spread online, social media users weighed in on the controversy. “I honestly don’t know why they haven’t maintained proper influencer criteria. It feels like some people are attending just for the hampers, which is really disappointing. That’s probably why the crowd is so huge. Looking at this, I genuinely wonder how they’re going to manage so many people,” one user wrote.
Another questioned, “All they attend the event for the hampers?” while a third remarked, “Almost took a leave for this. Glad I chose my salary instead.”
A fourth commenter compared the event with previous editions, saying, “Not true it’s just Delhi and the people. Last year it was in Mumbai and it went really smooth even with more crowd.”