Chaos at Flipkart Glam Up Fest as influencers fight over hampers; video viral

What was meant to be a glamorous gathering of beauty creators turned chaotic at Flipkart’s Glam Up Fest in Delhi, with several viral videos showing attendees scrambling for giveaway hampers and merchandise.

Held on June 19 at Pragati Maidan, the event brought together beauty influencers from across the country and also promised appearances by Bollywood actors Janhvi Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar. While many attendees initially praised the event, social media soon filled with complaints about overcrowding and poor crowd management.

The biggest controversy erupted towards the end of the event when the distribution of the promised goodie bags reportedly descended into disorder. Videos circulating online show people rushing toward stacks of hampers, with some climbing into restricted areas to grab merchandise. In another clip, a man and two women appear to engage in a heated struggle over a bag.