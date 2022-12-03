scorecardresearch
‘Tell me you’re rich without telling me you’re rich’: Flight booked for kin of bride and groom

Digital creator Shreya Shah took to Instagram to reveal a glimpse of the journey on board the flight. The clip shows Shah smiling and the aerial view shows the flight full of wedding guests

entire flight booking for wedding, couple books entire flight for wedding, elaborate wedding, wedding, jaisalmer, rajasthan, indian expressThe text insert in the video reads, "It's your sister's wedding So you book the entire flight."

Weddings are often elaborate, expensive affairs in India with several functions and umpteen guests. Not wanting to miss out relatives and friends, a family booked an entire flight for travelling to the wedding destination. Yes, you read the right!

Digital creator Shreya Shah took to Instagram to reveal a glimpse of the journey on board the flight. The clip shows Shah smiling and the aerial view shows the flight full of wedding guests.

All of them are seen waving their hands in unison amusedly and at the end, the bride and groom are seen sitting next to each other. The text insert in the video reads, “It’s your sister’s wedding, so you book the entire flight.” Other videos shared by Shah feature an extravagant haldi ceremony held at Jaisalmer in Rajasthan.

Since being shared three days ago, the clip has amassed more than 10.1 million views on the Meta-owned social media platform. While the reel gained traction online, several Instagram users poked fun at the splurge. A user commented, “Tell me you are rich without telling me you are rich.” Another user wrote, “My relatives don’t deserve this kind of treatment.” A third user wrote, “Passengers are paid actors.”

While big, fat weddings continue in the subcontinent, Twitter users in May shared memes featuring the factors common to all Indian weddings. One of the hilarious memes referred to the banter and gossip among the guests. “Indian weddings are incomplete with someone talking bad about the food/bride’s dress/makeup/groom’s job,” the tweet read.

