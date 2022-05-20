Watch: Flight attendants participate in flash mob at Kolkata airport with actor Monami Ghosh to promote Bengali film

The passengers at Kolkata’s Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport were greeted with a flash mob as flight attendants and ground crew of an airline came together to perform on a popular Bangla song on Thursday. People waiting in queues to collect their boarding passes were surprised to see the performance on the popular song, ‘Tapa Tini’ from the upcoming film Belashuru.

Nailing the choreography, which is reminiscent of the earthy folk vibes, several air hostesses working with SpiceJet wowed all present at the Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport.

As passengers continued to enjoy the flash mob, popular Bengali actor Monami Ghosh, who stars in the film, joined the cabin crew members. Dancing alongside the flight attendants, Ghosh’s surprise visit to the airport left fans delighted.

Now, a video of the performance has created a big buzz online. Monami also posted about the performance, “For the 1st time in kolkata airport a flash mob with all the @spicejetairlines ladies….@windowsproduction.”

While this flashmob featuring the actor has left many surprised, this is not the most out-of-the-box promotion that the actors have participated in to promote the Nandita Roy and Shiboprosad Mukherjee directorial.

Earlier in April, co-director Shiboprosad Mukherjee, actor Indrani Dutta and Devlina Kumar were spotted at a local club in South Kolkata to join the celebration where dolls of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor tied a knot in a traditional Bengali wedding. Not only they turned up at the venue to “bless” the newlyweds, but also Dutta and Kumar joined fans in dancing to the same hit song from the film to mark the occasion which coincided with Bengali New Year.

The foot-tapping dance number is song that celebrates family, love and relationships, according to filmmakers. “Belashuru is a love story for all generations… It reflects different shades of love and relationships in different stages of life, which inspire us to hold on to love in the face of odds,” the makers, Windows Production, said about the film. Belashuru hits theatres on May 20.