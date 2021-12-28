Flamingoes flock bird sanctuary in Tamil Nadu, video goes viral

A flock of flamingoes wading through a shallow water body has captured hearts online. The migratory birds were spotted at Point Calimere Wildlife and Bird Sanctuary in Tamil Nadu’s Kodiakarai.

In a viral video, the migratory birds can be seen moving one after the other in a line. Set in a picturesque environment, the birds’ movement is a visual treat. The place also seems to be windy, as seen in the video.

Supriya Sahu, Principal Secretary Environment Climate Change and Forests of Tamil Nadu shared the clip on Twitter. “Point Calimere ( Kodiakarai ) Wildlife and Bird Sanctuary in Tamil Nadu is abuzz with thousands of migratory birds #TNForest,” the IAS officer captioned the video.

Watch the video here:

Point Calimere ( Kodiakarai ) Wildlife and Bird Sanctuary in Tamil Nadu is abuzz with thousands of migratory birds #TNForest pic.twitter.com/LyOoHn1Elz — Supriya Sahu IAS (@supriyasahuias) December 25, 2021

The video, shared on December 25, has garnered over 8,000 views. Netizens went ‘wow’ over the video and many said it was amazing. “Flemingo’s…Nature has no boundaries ..” commented a user.

Flemingo’s…Nature has no boundaries .. — salman nehfal (@salman_nehfal) December 25, 2021

Four flamingo species are found throughout American continents and two species are native to Africa, Asia, and Europe. They are highly social birds and they live in colony of about thousands.

Reportedly, there was decline in migratory birds arriving at Point Calimere Wildlife and Bird Sanctuary. The lagoons in the sanctuary are a key attraction for migratory birds.

Avian species, including blue jay, egret, myna, drongo, brahmini kite, curlew, brown-headed gull, flamingo, teal, black-tailed godwit, whiskered tern, blue-tailed bee eater, red shank, little stint and painted stork visit the sanctuary.

Located in 20 square kilometre area of dry evergreen forests, the sanctuary is home to black bucks, antelopes, chitals, feral horses, wild boars and about 250 species of colourful birds. In 1967, the forest area was declared as a wildlife sanctuary, as per reports.