Saturday, June 27, 2020
COVID19

5-year-old effortlessly operates JCB, Virender Sehwag shares clip to mixed reactions

The video came to light when former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag shared it on Twitter.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: June 27, 2020 12:56:11 pm
JCB, Boy operates JCB, Boy rides JCB, Trending news, Indian Express news. The video shows five-year-old Rajesh, driving and operating the heavy machinery. (Picture credit: Twitter/Virender Sehwag)

A video of a five-year-old boy riding a JCB is being widely shared on social media after former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag shared it on Twitter.

The undated video shows a five-year-old, identified as Rajesh, driving and operating the heavy machine. He also effortlessly digs a pile of sand.

Watch the video here:

While many who came across the video were impressed, others expressed concern over a child operating such heavy machinery.

Several criticised the former cricketer for circulating and endorsing the videos. Take a look at some reactions here:

Since being shared, the post has obtained over 8000 likes.

