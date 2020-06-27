5-year-old effortlessly operates JCB, Virender Sehwag shares clip to mixed reactions

A video of a five-year-old boy riding a JCB is being widely shared on social media after former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag shared it on Twitter.
The undated video shows a five-year-old, identified as Rajesh, driving and operating the heavy machine. He also effortlessly digs a pile of sand.
Watch the video here:
JCB ko khudaai karte dekh,aap bhi bahut ruke honge, he’d
banayi.hogi.
But isse behtar kuch mahi dukha abhi tak.
Talent + self- belief.
If you think you can or you cannot, you are right.
Wouldn’t advice anyone to try this at a young age, but just can’t stop applauding. pic.twitter.com/1MjkUL405R
— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) June 27, 2020
While many who came across the video were impressed, others expressed concern over a child operating such heavy machinery.
Several criticised the former cricketer for circulating and endorsing the videos. Take a look at some reactions here:
Unbelievable pajiii 😵😵
— MS Dhoni (@SirDhoni_) June 27, 2020
Galat baat hai sir , people will only watch the video and may not read what u wrote.
— TheVagabond (indoors and grounded for now) (@TheVagabond7) June 27, 2020
Incredible india
— Adv karan gill (@Mgear32812596) June 27, 2020
Higly risky for both , child and ppl outside. Stop circulating just for sake of skills shown by young boy. Be socially responsible
— Vaibhav Pathak (@pathak24_7) June 27, 2020
Yeah we’ll see if you applaud when because of his mistake life is lost in accident
— Ravneet (@Care29815656) June 27, 2020
Sir, this is an extremely dangerous job and is illegal for children to carry out. Request you not to share such videos.
— Raul Pinto (@raul9) June 27, 2020
Chacha, child labour bolte hain ise
— Yash Kasotia (@TheKiteBummer) June 27, 2020
Should not be endorsed. This is not a play ground stunt, this is heavy duty machine.
— Manmath Rajput (@Manmath) June 27, 2020
Talent thik hai but rules bhi follow hona chahiye.
— Prakash s chandurkar (@chandurkar1978) June 27, 2020
Sir dont promote such things.. This can lead to seriously accidents and loss of life..🙏🏼
— Yash Shah (@shahyash040189) June 27, 2020
Amazing boy
— Rupak Saha (@RupakSaha1982) June 27, 2020
Unbelievable…..
— 🇮🇳 SUNNY S. YADAV (@iamsunn_e) June 27, 2020
Since being shared, the post has obtained over 8000 likes.
