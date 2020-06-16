This video of a boy with a unique condition taking his first steps delights the internet

Many who came across the video cheered for the boy as he took his first steps. (Picture credit: Twitter/ Mandy Hanson) Many who came across the video cheered for the boy as he took his first steps. (Picture credit: Twitter/ Mandy Hanson)

A video of a boy with progressive cerebellar atrophy taking his first independent steps is being widely shared on the internet with many praising the child for his achievement.

Twitter user Mandy Hanson on Sunday shared a short clip of her five-year-old son, who has the neurological condition, taking his first independent steps.

In her tweet, she revealed that her son, who is also physically challenged, undergoes therapy 10 times a week.

“Since we all could use a little happiness in our lives these days. My youngest son (age 5) has progressive cerebellar atrophy and is physically handicapped. He also has 10 therapies a week. Today, he finally took independent steps!!” She wrote.

The video shows the five-year-old managing to walk across the room to an armchair. The video ends with his mother saying “Good job baby”.

Since we all could use a little happiness in our lives these days❤️ My youngest son (age 5) has progressive cerebellar atrophy and is physically handicapped. He also has 10 therapies a week. Today, he finally took independent steps!! #MyHero #NeverGiveUp pic.twitter.com/HZhU2yt6sH — Mandy Hanson (@MandyAUtiger19) June 13, 2020

He is amazing! He is a fighter! All love to him and your family. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/6FDmMxOlGP — Christine (@BGroovyOrGetOut) June 14, 2020

He needs a cape! That boy is a super hero!! ❤️ — JeriCovfefe🇺🇸🙏🏻🇺🇸 text TRUMP to 88022 (@MAGACovfefe711) June 14, 2020

Such a sweet smile!! ♥ Congratulations, little man! 👊🏼👏🏼👊🏼 — ⚜ şᶤ𝖊𝖗𝖗𝐚 𝖜ђᶤş𝖐𝖊𝖊™ 🇺🇸🕇𝖐n𝖊𝖊l to J𝖊şuş (@SierraWhiskee) June 14, 2020

Don’t know your name big guy but keep in truckin! — 🇺🇸Old Biker Joe (@BikerJoeSr) June 14, 2020

Fantastic. What a wonderful mother you are. — Noel (@JunkChallenger) June 14, 2020

Your son is so brave. What an inspiration y’all are. — Andy Payne 🆘 (@Thoughtsforge) June 14, 2020

Cerebellar atrophy is the degeneration of neurons in the cerebellum, the part of the brain that controls voluntary movements such as posture, balance, coordination and speech. The condition makes daily tasks like forming words, balancing and walking, a challenge.

