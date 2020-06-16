scorecardresearch
This video of a boy with a unique condition taking his first steps delights the internet

Twitter user Mandy Hanson shared a short clip of her five-year-old son, who has a neurological condition, taking his first independent steps.

Published: June 16, 2020
Many who came across the video cheered for the boy as he took his first steps.

A video of a boy with progressive cerebellar atrophy taking his first independent steps is being widely shared on the internet with many praising the child for his achievement.

Twitter user Mandy Hanson on Sunday shared a short clip of her five-year-old son, who has the neurological condition, taking his first independent steps.

In her tweet, she revealed that her son, who is also physically challenged, undergoes therapy 10 times a week.

“Since we all could use a little happiness in our lives these days. My youngest son (age 5) has progressive cerebellar atrophy and is physically handicapped. He also has 10 therapies a week. Today, he finally took independent steps!!” She wrote.

The video shows the five-year-old managing to walk across the room to an armchair. The video ends with his mother saying “Good job baby”.

Watch the video here:

Many who came across the video cheered for the boy as he took his first, unassisted steps:

Cerebellar atrophy is the degeneration of neurons in the cerebellum, the part of the brain that controls voluntary movements such as posture, balance, coordination and speech. The condition makes daily tasks like forming words, balancing and walking, a challenge.

