‘Fiteh Moo!’: Gurinder Chadha’s tweet about her kids eating paratha with knife and fork has netizens in splits

People loved the mother of two's reaction but also defended her children.

As it’s commonly said, ‘You can take an Indian out of India, but you can never take India out of an Indian’, and recently filmmaker Gurinder Chadha just made a strong case for this argument. Sharing an image on Twitter of her children enjoying some desi breakfast, the renowned director expressed her disappointment in the most desi way, and netizens are loving it.

The picture showed a sumptuous spread consisting of aloo paratha, dahi and makhan, alongside some tomato and onion salad. However, what left the Bend It Like Beckham director upset was the fact that her children used a knife and fork to eat the stuffed paratha instead of hand. And the British-American cinema artist had the most Punjabi Mom Response to the situation.

“Oh wow is me! How on earth did I raise a child who insists on eating Allu parantas with a knife and fork! Fiteh Moo!” the 61-year-old director-wrote, who is mostly known for films that explore the lives of Indians living in England.

Oh wow is me! How on earth did I raise a child who insists on eating Allu parantas with a knife and fork! Fiteh Moo! pic.twitter.com/lyAthcz9vZ — Gurinder Chadha OBE 💙 (@GurinderC) March 4, 2021

While most people felt her reaction was at par with all desi moms, others said they can relate with her children as growing up outside India, not using hand for eating is quite natural. However, not everyone was happy and many considered it to be a “crime”.

As the tweet got foodies all around the world talking, it was ultimately ruled that love for the desi food is most important.

Hahaha 😂 any mother from Punjab would completely identify with this FITTE MUH…😊😊 — Honey Trehan (@HoneyTrehan) March 5, 2021

Great example of how expressions matter. The “fiteh mooh” here really expresses the emotion on point! 😂 https://t.co/C3tmBaFZQk — KaRAM Virdi (@KaramjitV) March 4, 2021

If this happens to you, you’ve failed as a desi parent. It’s why these kids nowadays are so soft. If I had done this as a kid, it would have been one thappar, no supper. https://t.co/xAKMn0DOtB — Saurabh Bose 🎚️🔊🎨📱✨ (@sharaab) March 4, 2021

A crime. But that butter on the Parantha should compensate a bit. https://t.co/G7iwXmpLqk — Ashutosh Nagda (@nagdashutosh) March 4, 2021

thought I was the only asian mum with this guilty secret 😃 my son is exactly the same! Chappati, samosa, even Golgappa (for crying out loud) all with knife & fork🙄 https://t.co/QChqV1PcJy — SAJEELA KERSHI – @LKTZoom (@SajeelaKershi) March 4, 2021

When an omelette can be eaten with hands, why not Aloo paratha with fork and knife.😎 https://t.co/lh0CvEdASQ — Shivangi Gupta ✍️ (@guptashivangi08) March 5, 2021

@GurinderC I know folks who were born and brought up in the heart of South India and who hv never even crossed the border to the next state eat their dosas with a fork and knife. Don’t be harsh on yourself😂 https://t.co/eRdRhW8Owc — sudha pillai (@sudhapillai) March 5, 2021

Every time we go get some South Indian, I do this for uttapam. Pretty sure my family is just used to the embarrassment 🙃 — Natasha Khiara (@NatashaK_) March 5, 2021

This made us laugh so much as my dad used knife and fork even for his samosas — Kulz (@Kd_3868) March 4, 2021

Even chicken tikka…with a fork and spoon… We’re just lazy I guess to get out hands dirty 🤫 🤭🤭🤭 — Dinshaw Avari (@DinshawAvari) March 5, 2021

Haha. My mother used to despair when I’d put my subji on to a piece of my roti using a spoon, then wiping my hands on kitchen paper between bites… still my thing 😂 — Rupinder Hardy (@rupinder_hardy) March 4, 2021

Losing out on the simple pleasures of life pic.twitter.com/ipWDN5NoVQ — पूजा 🇮🇳 🇨🇦 🎥 (@Popeyejos) March 4, 2021