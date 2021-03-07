scorecardresearch
Sunday, March 07, 2021
‘Fiteh Moo!’: Gurinder Chadha’s tweet about her kids eating paratha with knife and fork has netizens in splits

The picture shared by the noted filmmaker showed a sumptuous spread consisting of aloo paratha, dahi and makhan. However, she was disappointed that her children didn't eat the desi way.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: March 7, 2021 10:20:55 am
Gurinder Chadha, Gurinder Chadha aloo paratha tweet, paratha with knife and fork, Gurinder Chadha knife fork paratha tweet, funny news, indian expressPeople loved the mother of two's reaction but also defended her children.

As it’s commonly said, ‘You can take an Indian out of India, but you can never take India out of an Indian’, and recently filmmaker Gurinder Chadha just made a strong case for this argument. Sharing an image on Twitter of her children enjoying some desi breakfast, the renowned director expressed her disappointment in the most desi way, and netizens are loving it.

The picture showed a sumptuous spread consisting of aloo paratha, dahi and makhan, alongside some tomato and onion salad. However, what left the Bend It Like Beckham director upset was the fact that her children used a knife and fork to eat the stuffed paratha instead of hand. And the British-American cinema artist had the most Punjabi Mom Response to the situation.

“Oh wow is me! How on earth did I raise a child who insists on eating Allu parantas with a knife and fork! Fiteh Moo!” the 61-year-old director-wrote, who is mostly known for films that explore the lives of Indians living in England.

While most people felt her reaction was at par with all desi moms, others said they can relate with her children as growing up outside India, not using hand for eating is quite natural. However, not everyone was happy and many considered it to be a “crime”.

As the tweet got foodies all around the world talking, it was ultimately ruled that love for the desi food is most important.

