After appearances across the world, a monolith turns up in Ahmedabad park

The monolith was found at Symphony Forest Park surrounded by urban mesh. (Express photo by Nirmal Harindran)

After ‘monoliths’ were spotted at locations across the world, the first such metallic sculpture in India has been reported in an Ahmedabad park.

The structure can be spotted at the Symphony Forest Park in Thaltej, surrounded by various urban development projects. The monolith resembles the other ones that have been found in locations across the world, with shiny metal sheets forming the three-sided structure.

However, the monolith in Ahmedabad does provide some clues as to what it may represent.

One of the sides has a few numbers etched on it, something only an astute viewer will notice. These numbers, listed below, offer some clue as to an affinity towards nature and the protection of wildlife. However, what these numbers exactly represent, only time will reveal.

As the structure began to create some buzz among local residents on the internet, the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation’s assistant director of parks and gardens Dilipbhai Patel said he was aware about the monolith in the park. He said it was put up by the private firm that developed and maintained the park.

Completed nearly three months back, the park located in one of the city’s upmarket areas off Sindhu Bhawan Road. It was virtually inaugurated by the Chief Minister Vijay Rupani along with various other projects earlier this month.

“It has been given on a public private partnership (PPP) mode for a period of five years on a deposit,” Patel told Indian Express.

While the artist behind the installation wished to stay anonymous, she spoke to Indian Express about why she came up with the project. She said that the beauty of such sculptures evokes a conversation.

Saying that artworks like these invite people to have conversations about the meaning of things, she said: “It allows them to have a deeper understanding of life and that is the essence of the sculpture.”

“The monolith is shrouded in mystery around the world because people enjoy the mystery of unlocking new ideas and unlocking new thoughts. And this was my contribution to that — engaging of thinking,” the artist said.

The shiny metal structures have been mysteriously appearing, and disappearing, across the world. The first one was found in a remote canyon in Utah. Subsequently, similar sculptures were reported in around 30 countries including Romania, France, Poland, United Kingdom, and Colombia.

On the internet, there are numerous theories about their origins and meanings. While some say these are works of art – with a similar movement in the 1960s – others have said that these are being put up by different artists and science-fiction lovers at different locations.