‘First Malayali playing in FIFA World Cup’: Meet Tahsin Mohammed Jamshid, who will share the stage with Messi, Ronaldo

As the countdown to the 2026 FIFA World Cup enters its final stretch, participating nations are unveiling their squads for football’s biggest spectacle. While India will not be among the teams competing in the tournament across the United States, Canada, and Mexico, the country will still have a presence on the global stage through two players of Indian origin set to feature in the competition.

For decades, Indian football fans have dreamed of seeing the tricolour represented at a FIFA World Cup. While that milestone remains elusive, two footballers with Indian roots are now preparing to share the stage with some of the sport’s biggest names, including Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and Kylian Mbappe.

One of them is 19-year-old Tahsin Mohammed Jamshid, who has earned a place in Qatar’s 26-man World Cup squad. His selection is historic, as he is set to become the first Malayali to be named in a FIFA World Cup squad.

First Malayali in FIFA World Cup:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kannur Warriors FC (@kannurwarriors)

Born and raised in Doha to parents from Kerala, Tahsin holds an Indian passport as well as a Qatari mission passport—a special document that allows foreign-born athletes to represent Qatar in international competitions, according to a report by The Times of India.

His father, Jamshid Thachankandy, could not hide his pride while speaking to TOI. “This is such a joyous moment for me personally. To see my son achieve the heights I dreamt of at his age is truly remarkable,” he said.

Football runs in the family. Jamshid represented Kerala’s sub-junior team in 1985. Originally from Thalassery, he later moved to Qatar along with his wife, Shaima, who is from Valapattanam in Kannur district, in search of better opportunities.

Tahsin’s football journey gathered momentum through Qatar’s renowned Aspire Football Academy. He first made headlines after breaking into Qatar’s Under-16 national side in 2021 and subsequently progressed through the country’s youth ranks. His performances earned him a move to Al Duhail, one of the leading clubs in the Qatar Stars League.

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Indian football followers may remember him from 2023, when he featured for Qatar’s U-17 team during an exposure tour against India’s youth side. His rise continued after an impressive AFC U-20 Asian Cup campaign in China, eventually leading to his senior international debut in a World Cup qualifier against Afghanistan in June 2024.

Tahsin, however, is not the only player with Indian roots heading to North America. Australia have also included 25-year-old Nishan Velupillay in their squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. He is among 17 players in the Socceroos’ squad who will be appearing at the tournament for the first time after head coach Tony Popovic named him in the final 26-man roster.

According to a recent appreciation post by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, Velupillay traces his family roots to Tamil Nadu. His breakthrough at senior international level came in October 2024 when Popovic handed him a debut in a World Cup qualifier against China. Introduced in the 83rd minute, Velupillay needed only seven minutes to make an impact, scoring Australia’s third goal in a 3-1 victory.

A historic moment for Indian football fans! As the 2026 FIFA World Cup approaches, we will have two players of Indian heritage gracing the global stage. 🌏⚽ 19-year-old winger Tahsin Mohammed Jamshid makes history as the first player of Indian origin selected for the Qatar… — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) June 2, 2026

Since then, he has established himself in the national setup, earning seven caps and scoring three goals. Notably, all of his international goals have come in World Cup qualifying matches.

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In his social media post, Tharoor also recalled the story of Vikash Dhorasoo, whose ancestors hailed from Vizianagaram in Andhra Pradesh before the family migrated to Mauritius and later France. Dhorasoo represented France at the 2006 FIFA World Cup in Germany, where Les Bleus finished runners-up.

“Seeing the global Indian diaspora make its mark on football’s grandest platform is an absolute joy. Best of luck to both young men as they head to North America!” Tharoor wrote.

Although India will once again watch the World Cup from the sidelines, the presence of Tahsin and Velupillay offers fans a unique connection to football’s biggest tournament and a reminder of the growing impact of the Indian diaspora on the international stage.