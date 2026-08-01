‘Dead bugs, mosquito bites’: Japanese student’s week at IIT Hyderabad goes viral

Hiro said she developed a severe allergic reaction, found dead bugs on her mattress, and was left with multiple mosquito bites.

Many Indians who have moved to Japan for work or studies often share their experiences of adapting to life there. This time, however, it was a Japanese student documenting her first week in India that caught the internet’s attention. Hiro, who says she is the first Japanese student at IIT Hyderabad, posted an Instagram video detailing the highs and lows of her arrival in the country.

The video opens with the overlay text, “POV: You are the first Japanese student at IIT Hyderabad,” as Hiro shows her boarding pass and visa before flying to India. She reveals that her journey did not begin smoothly, with a flight delay that was eventually made easier thanks to lounge access. Once she reached the campus, her excitement was evident. “I was so excited,” she wrote, before adding, “Warm welcome from the IR cell.”