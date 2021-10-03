After idli popsicles, now samosas dipped in chocolate and strawberry go viral

The idli popsicles that went viral recently did have several takers, but that can’t be said for the latest fusion food fad to hit the internet.

Social media users across the spectrum were left befuddled after watching a viral video that shows samosas dipped in sugary chocolate and strawberry and netizens have reacted to the odd fusion with a mix of cringe and confusion.

Putting his shock into words, industrialist Harsh Goenka tweeted the video with the caption, “Seeing the lollipop idli circulating in social media was ok, but this one.” The video has garnered over 24k views so far.

Seeing the lollipop idli circulating in social media was ok, but this one 😱😱! pic.twitter.com/aKArtGMLyb — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) October 1, 2021

In the 18-second clip, a person is seen showing off varieties of samosas, which include versions dipped in chocolate and strawberry flavours and a third variation with a sweet jam filling inside. The last one shown is a desi samosa with tandoori paneer stuffing.

Genius or Stupidity🤔

Garam samosa tuje chocolate khane nahi dega aur thanda chocolate tuje garam samosa khane nahi dega😝 — ToneMickrow (@MickrowTone) October 1, 2021

There should be a law against such fusion food.😡 — Bidisha Banerjee🇮🇳 (@bidishapsgs) October 1, 2021 https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

https://publish.twitter.com/?query=https%3A%2F%2Ftwitter.com%2FjustKCD%2Fstatus%2F1443967350781394948&widget=Tweet

Dekh kur bhook mur gayi. This is against everything that we have believed since our birth — Anshp (@Anshp14) October 1, 2021

Dekh ke oolti aajayei. Bhaayankar! — Topmillano (@topmillano) October 2, 2021

Why why why… Because of you guys these people are crossing all the red lines…🙏🙏🙏🔥🔥😭😭😭😅 — Prithiv Raj (@EarthlyKingDa) October 1, 2021

Clearly not pleased by these attempts at fusion, many took to social media to air their opinions. One user even wrote, “What no cheese? Is this even a legit street food.”