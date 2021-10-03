scorecardresearch
After idli popsicles, now samosas dipped in chocolate and strawberry go viral

In the 18-second clip, a person is seen showing off varieties of samosas, which include versions dipped in chocolate and strawberry flavours.

Updated: October 3, 2021 4:59:35 pm
chocolate samosa video viral, harsh goenka posted chocolate samosa, harsh goenka chocolate samosa twitter, fusion food, netizens react,Clearly not pleased by these attempts at fusion, many took to social media to air their opinions.

The idli popsicles that went viral recently did have several takers, but that can’t be said for the latest fusion food fad to hit the internet.

Social media users across the spectrum were left befuddled after watching a viral video that shows samosas dipped in sugary chocolate and strawberry and netizens have reacted to the odd fusion with a mix of cringe and confusion.

Putting his shock into words, industrialist Harsh Goenka tweeted the video with the caption, “Seeing the lollipop idli circulating in social media was ok, but this one.” The video has garnered over 24k views so far.

In the 18-second clip, a person is seen showing off varieties of samosas, which include versions dipped in chocolate and strawberry flavours and a third variation with a sweet jam filling inside. The last one shown is a desi samosa with tandoori paneer stuffing.

Clearly not pleased by these attempts at fusion, many took to social media to air their opinions. One user even wrote, “What no cheese? Is this even a legit street food.”

