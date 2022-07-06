Watch: Fireworks go wrong as Americans celebrate the Fourth of July

Every year, Americans observe the Fourth of July as Independence Day to mark their freedom from British colonial rule. To celebrate the federal holiday, people hold picnics, parades, and light up fireworks.

However, each year reckless handling of fireworks causes multiple accidents and injuries and this year was no exception. Several videos of firework-induced accidents are going viral on social media.

US activist Charlotte Clymer shared a video in which a group of people, including children, are seen running for cover when a whole box of fireworks kept near a car erupts into a massive explosion. While sharing this video, which appears to have been recorded on a CCTV, Clymer wrote, “Every year, since I was a young kid, on July Fourth weekend, without fail, there have been news stories warning folks about the dangers of fireworks and giving a 101 reminder on safety. And every year, without fail, this happens across the country.”

Tad Jude, a politician and lawyer from Minnesota, retweeted a video on Twitter that showed people shooting pyrotechnics at pedestrians while driving. “When we have a system that emboldens criminals we see nights like yesterday. Over a dozen people shot, and fireworks being launched at officers who try to respond to the anarchy in the streets. This has to stop,” Jude wrote while sharing the video.

Other videos that show people playing with flame throwers or lighting up fireworks in the middle of busy intersections are also being circulated online.

As per a report by the US Consumer Product Safety Commission, there has been a 25 per cent increase in firework-related injuries between 2006 and 2021 in the country. This year, the Patch News reported that “at least three people died in fireworks accidents over the July 4 holiday”.