Fired from Google a month after being ‘star performer’, Hyderabad man claims on LinkedIn

A mass layoff at various tech companies like Google has left employees wondering about their future. Harsh Vijayvargiya, who used to work as a ‘Digital Media Senior Associate’ at Google’s Hyderabad office, was among the 12,000 employees recently laid off even though he said he was designated as a “star performer” just a month ago.

Taking to LinkedIn, Vijayvargiya, a father of one, shared how he received a dreaded popup email notification on his phone from Google Operations Centre. He wrote that the first question that came to his mind was “why me” as he was a “star performer” for a month. Sharing how his layoff has affected him, he said his salary is “half for 2 months” and his “financial plannings are completely ruined”.

He said he used to work five days from office and was habitual of daily office routine. “I have a kid and supporting wife who are always there for me, though I was not available for them because of working hours,” he shared.

“This took place on Saturday and it took me two days to jot down strength and get back to things and now fight back for survival,” he further said. Having an experience of six years and a last drawn CTC of 5.5 LPA, he requested his connections to help him find a better opportunity.

Since being shared a week ago, the post has received more than 500 reactions with many users requesting him to share his resume with them.

“I read this today as a morning quote, “Tough times don’t last, tough people do”. Hope you find new opportunity soon,” commented a user. “Stay positive!!! Sure you will land in a great opportunity soon,” said another. “Please stay strong and good luck for future endeavours, mate,” wrote a third.