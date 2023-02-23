Fire department rescues newlyweds, wedding party stuck in an elevator: ‘We weren’t invited but…’

A newlywed couple, Panav and Victoria Jha’s wedding day took an unexpected turn when they got stuck in an elevator along with four other wedding guests. Their ordeal came to an end 2.5 hours later when all of them were pulled out of the elevator by the Charlotte Fire Department in the US’s North Carolina.

The wedding party was on their way to join the wedding reception, which was being held on the 16th floor of the Grand Bohemian Hotel in Charlotte when their lift got stuck between the ground floor and the first floor.

Initially, the rescue services tried to repair the elevator but when that did not work, the firefighters had to resort to the ‘rope rescue’ in which they first pried open the top of the elevator and then pulled all six people up to the fourth floor one by one.

On February 19, the Charlotte Fire Department recounted this interesting rescue operation in a Facebook post and also shared a picture of the beaming couple along with the firefighters. “WEDDING NIGHT RESCUE: First, congratulations to Mr. and Mrs. Jha on your wedding day. Although Charlotte Fire wasn’t formally invited, we weren’t exactly wedding crashers either. Early this morning, our crews responded to an elevator entrapment,”they wrote.

Commenting on this post, a Facebook user wrote, “Congratulations 🎉 on the rescue! That was Test #1 on the marriage and they are both smiling so many wishes for a very happy life together❤️”.

While talking to WBTV, a local TV channel based in Charlotte, Victoria Jha said, “It was wild, but a crazy, fun, memorable experience. That one is for the books. It’s kind of like a blessing in disguise. I’d like to say I can’t imagine if this was me alone or him alone, at least we got to spend it together, so that’s what mattered”.