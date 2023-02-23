scorecardresearch
Thursday, Feb 23, 2023
Advertisement

Fire department rescues newlyweds, wedding party stuck in an elevator: ‘We weren’t invited but…’

Four wedding guests, in addition to the bride and groom, were pulled out of a stuck elevator after it got stuck between the ground floor and the second floor.

Charlotte Fire Department rescues wedding party from lift
Listen to this article
Fire department rescues newlyweds, wedding party stuck in an elevator: ‘We weren’t invited but…’
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

A newlywed couple, Panav and Victoria Jha’s wedding day took an unexpected turn when they got stuck in an elevator along with four other wedding guests. Their ordeal came to an end 2.5 hours later when all of them were pulled out of the elevator by the Charlotte Fire Department in the US’s North Carolina.

The wedding party was on their way to join the wedding reception, which was being held on the 16th floor of the Grand Bohemian Hotel in Charlotte when their lift got stuck between the ground floor and the first floor.

Also Read |‘Could’ve gone terribly wrong’: Delivery driver rescues dog stuck in the elevator door

Initially, the rescue services tried to repair the elevator but when that did not work, the firefighters had to resort to the ‘rope rescue’ in which they first pried open the top of the elevator and then pulled all six people up to the fourth floor one by one.

On February 19, the Charlotte Fire Department recounted this interesting rescue operation in a Facebook post and also shared a picture of the beaming couple along with the firefighters. “WEDDING NIGHT RESCUE: First, congratulations to Mr. and Mrs. Jha on your wedding day. Although Charlotte Fire wasn’t formally invited, we weren’t exactly wedding crashers either. Early this morning, our crews responded to an elevator entrapment,”they wrote.

Commenting on this post, a Facebook user wrote, “Congratulations 🎉 on the rescue! That was Test #1 on the marriage and they are both smiling so many wishes for a very happy life together❤️”.

Also Read
IIT graduate teaches maths through Youtube videos
This IIT graduate wants to instill passion for maths among students, disl...
Battle of Baghpat fight between chaat sellers in UP
‘Battle of Baghpat’: Netizens recall iconic fight that broke out between ...
Bed for bedridden patients
Kerala man builds unique bed equipped to carry out primary needs of bed-r...
Man orders book from Amazon but instead receives a random book with a note from seller
Man orders book from Amazon but instead receives a random book with a not...

While talking to WBTV, a local TV channel based in Charlotte, Victoria Jha said, “It was wild, but a crazy, fun, memorable experience. That one is for the books. It’s kind of like a blessing in disguise. I’d like to say I can’t imagine if this was me alone or him alone, at least we got to spend it together, so that’s what mattered”.

First published on: 23-02-2023 at 13:17 IST
Next Story

After surprise raid at Sukesh Chandrasekhar’s cell, jail officials recover cash, Gucci sandals and branded jeans

Subscribe Now | Get a monthy Indian Express digital subscription
SEE PLANS
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 23: Latest News
Advertisement
close