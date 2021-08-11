scorecardresearch
Wednesday, August 11, 2021
Watch: Fire department officials rescue woman from 50-feet deep well in Kerala

In the 1.05-minute clip, the officials and locals are seen using a rope and net to safely pull out the lady from the well.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: August 11, 2021 11:25:26 am
kerala woman rescued, Fire Department Officials rescue kerala woman viral video, woman rescue videos, trending, viral videos, indian express, indian express newsNetizens lauded the forest officials for saving the woman's life.

A woman in Kerala’s Wayanad who fell into a 50-feet deep well was rescued by the Fire Department officials and locals on Tuesday.

A video of the woman being pulled out from the well was shared by news agency ANI and has gone viral since. In the 1.05-minute clip, the officials and locals are seen using a rope and net to safely bring out the lady to the surface. While it is not clear whether the woman was injured or not, she was able to stand up with the help of the officials.

Watch the video here:

Since being shared online, the clip has garnered over 7 thousand views with netizens lauding the forest officials for saving the woman’s life. “Great work done by locals and officials,” read one of the many comments on the viral clip.

