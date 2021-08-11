Watch: Fire department officials rescue woman from 50-feet deep well in Kerala

Updated: August 11, 2021 11:25:26 am
A woman in Kerala’s Wayanad who fell into a 50-feet deep well was rescued by the Fire Department officials and locals on Tuesday.
A video of the woman being pulled out from the well was shared by news agency ANI and has gone viral since. In the 1.05-minute clip, the officials and locals are seen using a rope and net to safely bring out the lady to the surface. While it is not clear whether the woman was injured or not, she was able to stand up with the help of the officials.
Watch the video here:
#WATCH | Kerala: Fire Department officials and locals rescued a woman after she fell into a 50-feet deep well in Wayanad (10.08) pic.twitter.com/5tG6Jq0vx3
— ANI (@ANI) August 10, 2021
Since being shared online, the clip has garnered over 7 thousand views with netizens lauding the forest officials for saving the woman’s life. “Great work done by locals and officials,” read one of the many comments on the viral clip.
