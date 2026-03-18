Finland President Alexander Stubb and Canadian PM Mark Carney’s morning jog referencing ‘Dhurandhar’ goes viral

Stubb revealed that his son had introduced him to the film, which went on to become India's biggest blockbuster hit of 2025 (Image source: @ranveersingh/Instagram, @alexstubb/X)

Finland President Alexander Stubb took the internet by storm after he casually referenced Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar during a morning jog with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney.

In the now-viral video, the two global leaders are seen jogging through Hyde Park alongside their wives, Diana Carney and Suzanne Innes-Stubb. Carney goes on to mention Stubb’s recent visit to India, after which he reveals watching Dhurandhar, a political espionage thriller.

“How was your Insta thing in India?” Carney asked. Stubb, smiling as he continued jogging, responded, “It was huge after I said that I watched Dhurandhar, and then I realised it’s not a game at all. But yeah.”