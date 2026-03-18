Finland President Alexander Stubb and Canadian PM Mark Carney’s morning jog referencing ‘Dhurandhar’ goes viral

Finland President Alexander Stubb took the internet by storm after he casually referenced Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar during a morning jog with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney.
In the now-viral video, the two global leaders are seen jogging through Hyde Park alongside their wives, Diana Carney and Suzanne Innes-Stubb. Carney goes on to mention Stubb’s recent visit to India, after which he reveals watching Dhurandhar, a political espionage thriller.
“How was your Insta thing in India?” Carney asked. Stubb, smiling as he continued jogging, responded, “It was huge after I said that I watched Dhurandhar, and then I realised it’s not a game at all. But yeah.”
Earlier, Stubb revealed that his son had introduced him to the film, which went on to become India’s biggest blockbuster hit of 2025.
“No ice-hockey rinks available, so a nice morning run in Hyde Park with Prime Minister [Mark Carney], Diana and Suzanne,” Stubb wrote on X.
Watch here:
No ice-hockey rinks available, so a nice morning run in Hyde Park with Prime minister @MarkJCarney, Diana and Suzanne. pic.twitter.com/frvOts0V6v
— Alexander Stubb (@alexstubb) March 17, 2026
The video has since gone viral, garnering over a million views and drawing a wave of reactions from Dhurandhar fans. “Good. Finally some influence for them. Feels good seeing people growing,” a user wrote. “Bro is obsessed too with INDIA, Peak detailing by Adtiya Dhar,” another user commented.
“World leaders casually talking about the Dhurandhar movie! Insane reach,” a third user reacted.
Starring Ranveer Singh, Sara Arjun, Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, Danish Pandor, and Rakesh Bedi in key roles, Dhurandhar hit the silver screen on December 5, 2025. The makers are back with their second part, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, which is slated to hit the theatres on March 19, 2026.
As per website Sacnilk, Dhurandhar: The Revenge sold 1.74 lakh tickets on Monday for the opening day, and added another Rs 7 crore to its domestic box office collection through first show bookings. The advance sales for the opening day in India now add up to Rs 29.04 crore.