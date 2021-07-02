scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, July 02, 2021
Most Read

‘Finally’: Netizens react as rain in Delhi brings relief from scorching heat

Netizens rejoiced the drop in temperature, which had soared up to 43 degrees Celsius today, six degrees above normal, marking the third straight heatwave day.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: July 2, 2021 7:17:31 pm
delhi, delhi rains, delhi rains memes, delhi rains forecast, delhi weather forecast, twitter reactions, indian express, indian express newsA partly cloudy sky on Saturday has also been predicted by The India Meteorological Department (IMD).(Express photo by Abhinav Saha)

Reeling under a severe heatwave, Delhi residents finally heaved a sigh of relief as some parts of the city received rainfall on Friday. Several parts of the national capital received mild rainfall around 5 pm today, along with strong winds. A partly cloudy sky on Saturday has also been predicted by the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The sudden change in weather brought a plethora of reactions on social media as netizens rejoiced the drop in temperature, which had soared up to 43 degrees Celsius today, six degrees above normal, marking the third straight heatwave day.

Many people shared several pictures and videos of the rain and thunderstorm that cheered them up. Soon the hashtag #DelhiRains began trending on social media with netizens expressing relief from the scorching heat. Here, take a look at some of the reactions doing the rounds online.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jul 02: Latest News

Advertisement