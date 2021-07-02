‘Finally’: Netizens react as rain in Delhi brings relief from scorching heat

A partly cloudy sky on Saturday has also been predicted by The India Meteorological Department (IMD).(Express photo by Abhinav Saha)

Reeling under a severe heatwave, Delhi residents finally heaved a sigh of relief as some parts of the city received rainfall on Friday. Several parts of the national capital received mild rainfall around 5 pm today, along with strong winds. A partly cloudy sky on Saturday has also been predicted by the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The sudden change in weather brought a plethora of reactions on social media as netizens rejoiced the drop in temperature, which had soared up to 43 degrees Celsius today, six degrees above normal, marking the third straight heatwave day.

Many people shared several pictures and videos of the rain and thunderstorm that cheered them up. Soon the hashtag #DelhiRains began trending on social media with netizens expressing relief from the scorching heat. Here, take a look at some of the reactions doing the rounds online.