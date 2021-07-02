‘Finally’: Netizens react as rain in Delhi brings relief from scorching heat

Updated: July 2, 2021 7:17:31 pm
Reeling under a severe heatwave, Delhi residents finally heaved a sigh of relief as some parts of the city received rainfall on Friday. Several parts of the national capital received mild rainfall around 5 pm today, along with strong winds. A partly cloudy sky on Saturday has also been predicted by the India Meteorological Department (IMD).
The sudden change in weather brought a plethora of reactions on social media as netizens rejoiced the drop in temperature, which had soared up to 43 degrees Celsius today, six degrees above normal, marking the third straight heatwave day.
Many people shared several pictures and videos of the rain and thunderstorm that cheered them up. Soon the hashtag #DelhiRains began trending on social media with netizens expressing relief from the scorching heat. Here, take a look at some of the reactions doing the rounds online.
Finally, It’s raining in #Delhi#DelhiRain pic.twitter.com/vcnpKflcLc
— Nitish Kumar Singh (@IAmNitishKumar_) July 2, 2021
About time! Some relief..#DelhiRain #delhirains pic.twitter.com/4RBDwpXMA1
— Somnath Chatterjee (@SomChaterji) July 2, 2021
It’s #raining #DelhiRain
Finally some relief from scorching heat. pic.twitter.com/raDWUFRM3g
— K S Karpal 🇮🇳 (@KSKarpal) July 2, 2021
The rain didn’t matter. What mattered was the wait. #DelhiRain pic.twitter.com/yRm1Ixb7lL
— Shah Alam Khan (@shahalam13) July 2, 2021
#DelhiRain
Finally pic.twitter.com/jUD95ETNYj
— Kuldeep Sharma (@Kuldeep9Sharma) July 2, 2021
Finally some #DelhiRain pic.twitter.com/RhkjzS0jLW
— praveen priyadarshi प्रवीण प्रियदर्शी (@drprveenp) July 2, 2021
Relief
Heavy rain start falling in Delhi #Delhi #DelhiRain #DelhiRains @SkymetWeather @Mpalawat pic.twitter.com/6SvObYYdEv
— Aninda Sarkar🇮🇳🇮🇱 (@anindasarkar_02) July 2, 2021
some relief #DelhiRain pic.twitter.com/GbhBHRarkm
— Rishi AI 🇮🇳 (@Rishi_Muni) July 2, 2021
Mumbaikar to delhi people: #DelhiRain pic.twitter.com/gSy9wtAIik
— Tiwari+Ansari #TeamBaan 🏹 (@Pujitzakhariya) July 2, 2021
Much needed!!! #DelhiRain #HeatWave2021 pic.twitter.com/skfbeJG9lP
— rinku patnaik (@rinku2005) July 2, 2021
Megha barse #DelhiRain
Finally…. Little #Rain after 44degree of tandoor in #Delhi https://t.co/lfTKUjuSxE pic.twitter.com/J4vpP4hdgu
— Shweta (@imshwetta) July 2, 2021
