Final minutes before Jabalpur boat accident: Chilling video shows tourists relaxed seconds before tragedy

A new video capturing moments before the cruise boat in Jalapur, Madhya Pradesh, capsized shows tourists relaxed and enjoying the strong winds, unaware of the danger.

The video, now widely shared on social media, captures passengers smiling and enjoying as strong gusts sweep across the water. The intensity of the wind is clearly visible. At the time of the recording, none of the passengers can be seen wearing life jackets.

Within minutes, however, the situation worsened as the weather turned severe, leading to the boat overturning and killing nine people on board.

The incident occurred on Thursday evening in the Bargi Dam area near Jabalpur. The boat, which had a capacity of around 90 people, was carrying approximately 40 passengers. The vessel capsized and sank while several passengers were still inside. By Friday, nine bodies had been recovered and 28 people rescued. Among those who died was a four-year-old child.