Final minutes before Jabalpur boat accident: Chilling video shows tourists relaxed seconds before tragedy

A new video capturing moments before the cruise boat in Jalapur, Madhya Pradesh, capsized shows tourists relaxed and enjoying the strong winds, unaware of the danger.
The video, now widely shared on social media, captures passengers smiling and enjoying as strong gusts sweep across the water. The intensity of the wind is clearly visible. At the time of the recording, none of the passengers can be seen wearing life jackets.
Within minutes, however, the situation worsened as the weather turned severe, leading to the boat overturning and killing nine people on board.
The incident occurred on Thursday evening in the Bargi Dam area near Jabalpur. The boat, which had a capacity of around 90 people, was carrying approximately 40 passengers. The vessel capsized and sank while several passengers were still inside. By Friday, nine bodies had been recovered and 28 people rescued. Among those who died was a four-year-old child.
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The video has since gone viral, sparking a deluge of reactions. Several users questioned the safety standards in India during tourist activities. “Safety standards are nearly nonexistent in our country. We pay taxes, only to hear such tragic news again and again. At the very least, before boarding a boat, everyone should be provided with life jackets and given clear instructions on what to do in case of an emergency. People, too, share some responsibility,” a user wrote.
“None of them were given life jacket,” another user commented. “Life jackets should be mandatory on these rides,” a third user reacted.
Authorities believe the tragedy, which claimed at least nine lives, was likely caused by multiple factors, including a sudden storm and a shift in the vessel’s centre of gravity as passengers moved between the upper and lower decks, according to District Collector Raghvendra Singh.
He explained that a sudden and powerful storm struck shortly after the journey began. Many passengers had gathered on the upper deck, attracted by the open space and activity.
“When everyone went upstairs, the centre of gravity fluctuated. The boat began to sway violently. People started running from one side to another to balance themselves. That led to instability,” Singh told The Indian Express, adding that this movement likely allowed water to enter the lower sections. Once flooding began, those already below deck or who had gone back down became trapped.
DISCLAIMER: This tragic incident underscores the critical importance of safety protocols for water-based activities. Readers are strongly advised to always wear life jackets and to follow official weather warnings and crew instructions. This report is for informational purposes and highlights the risks associated with sudden weather changes and vessel instability.