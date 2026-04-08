‘A matter of shame’: Film crew sparks fury after leaving piles of trash in Gulmarg’s pristine snow

Littering and dumping garbage in public areas have been persistent issues in India, with debates about a lack of civic sense on social media. A new video from Gulmarg in Jammu and Kashmir has sparked public outcry.
Originally shared by an Instagram handle @himalayan_edges, the now-viral video shows a large amount of trash left behind in the middle of the snow-capped tourist spot. The trash includes plastic bags, food waste, bottles, and several other items.
“Brothers, this is a disgrace for the film crew who came to Gulmarg for a shoot. Just look, filming was taking place right here, yet they have simply dumped all their trash on the spot and left. They haven’t bothered to pick it up or do anything about it,” the man filming the video says.
“As you can see, the bikers here are always cleaning up, and it is a matter of shame, both for those people and for all of us, that this mess has been left lying around like this. No one has picked it up for the past day or two. Thousands of tourists come here to visit, drawn by the desire to witness this beauty, but what, exactly, will they see?” he adds.
The man further urges people to stop littering public spots. “Please make sure to share this video so that this message reaches those individuals who come here to film but, in the process, end up spoiling this natural beauty,” he said.
The video quickly gained traction and has gone viral across social media platforms. “What a shame that a movie crew came to shoot and walked away leaving filth in the pristine, snow covered Gulmarg. Tourist states need to get brutally strict on such behaviour, heavy penalties, bans. Only then will people understand that these places are not their dustbin. @OmarAbdullah sir, please do take action,” an X user Nikhil Saini reacted.
What a shame that a movie crew came to shoot and walked away leaving filth in the pristine, snow covered Gulmarg.
Tourist states need to get brutally strict on such behaviour, heavy penalties, bans. Only then will people understand that these places are not their dustbin.… pic.twitter.com/FcDTEy38XX
— Nikhil saini (@iNikhilsaini) April 7, 2026
Slamming the incident, a user demanded strict action against such behaviour. “Strict action should be taken anyone who thinks public property belongs to their father irrespective of their economic background whoever you are belt treatment would be given to you if you break the law.. especially in four states Uttarakhand Himachal ladakh and J&K,” the user reacted.
DISCLAIMER: This story is based on unverified social media claims and viral discussions that have not been independently confirmed. The views and accusations presented reflect the perspectives of the individuals involved and are intended for informational purposes only.
“Shameful and unacceptable to see such behaviour in Gulmarg. Strict penalties and accountability are the need of the hour to protect our pristine destinations,” another user commented.