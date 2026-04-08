‘A matter of shame’: Film crew sparks fury after leaving piles of trash in Gulmarg’s pristine snow

Littering and dumping garbage in public areas have been persistent issues in India, with debates about a lack of civic sense on social media. A new video from Gulmarg in Jammu and Kashmir has sparked public outcry.

Originally shared by an Instagram handle @himalayan_edges, the now-viral video shows a large amount of trash left behind in the middle of the snow-capped tourist spot. The trash includes plastic bags, food waste, bottles, and several other items.

“Brothers, this is a disgrace for the film crew who came to Gulmarg for a shoot. Just look, filming was taking place right here, yet they have simply dumped all their trash on the spot and left. They haven’t bothered to pick it up or do anything about it,” the man filming the video says.