FIH Series Finals: Indian women’s hockey team players dance to celebrate win against Japan

The Indian women’s hockey team won against Japan at FIH Series Final on Sunday, securing their place in the final round of the 2020 Olympics qualifiers with this win. The team rose to a victory with a score of 3-1, sealing their fate with a goal at the last minute of the game held at the Hiroshima Hockey Stadium.

While captain Rani Rampal was the first to score against Japan, drag-flicker Gurjit Kaur took the game forward with goals at the 45th and the 60th minute. The best player title was clinched by Rampal consequentially, while Kaur emerged as the top-scorer of the game.

Celebrating the win, the official Twitter handle of Hockey India tweeted a video of the world number nine Indian team dancing to the beats of popular song Hindustani (Suno gaur se duniya walo) sung by Shankar Mahadevan, Udit Narayan, Mahalakshmi Iyer and Domnique.

Once viral, it did not take long for the clip to go viral with many congratulating the team. While a user called the players, “Rockstars….on and off the field”, another hoped that they bring a “gold in the Olympics”.

Rockstars..on and off the field 🔥 🔥 — Kp sinha (@kpsinha7) June 23, 2019

They deserve it congratulations — Tushar Agarwal (@ta_agarwal) June 23, 2019

Beautiful moments keep it up with zeal — Parvesh Ladwal (@LadwalParvesh) June 24, 2019

Very good Indian girls you made us proud n nation want you to bring gold at Olympic — Yogesh Purohit (@YogeshP04842049) June 23, 2019

Such a great achievement for woman’s team 💐🇮🇳🤗🤗 — Shri Aware (@ShriAware) June 23, 2019