Fight breaks out mid-air on Bangkok-India Thai Smile Airways flight. Netizens furious

Incidents of tempers flaring mid-air in flights and Indian passengers being unruly are increasing nowadays with videos of such incidents going viral. In another such incident, a video of which is going viral, a fight broke out that escalated into a brawl on the Bangkok-India flight reportedly on December 27.

The altercation happened aboard a Thai Smile Airways flight. The clip shows two men arguing and a flight attendant trying to defuse the situation. One man is heard saying to the other to “put his hand down while talking”. Soon, the situation escalates and turns into a physical fight. The man is joined by his friends and they start slapping and beating the passenger with whom the argument was happening.

The man on the receiving end of the blows just tries to shield himself from the assault. Flight attendants are heard telling the men to stop fighting and they also try to intervene and break the scuffle.

Not many smiles on this @ThaiSmileAirway flight at all !

On a serious note, an aircraft is possibly the worst place ever to get into an altercation with someone.

Hope these nincompoops were arrested on arrival and dealt with by the authorities.#AvGeek pic.twitter.com/XCglmjtc9l — VT-VLO (@Vinamralongani) December 28, 2022

“This person MUST BE IN NO FLY LIST, potential threat to anyone and everyone on board,” commented a user. “They should be permanently put on the no-fly list and passports confiscated forever. Period!” said another. “Whatever may be the cause of the dispute in the flight, the person with spectacle and his associates should be booked immediately and the event will surely put them behind the bar on the basis of this video clip,” another netizen posted.

Recently a video showing a heated exchange between an IndiGo crew member and a passenger had gone viral on social media. The crew member is heard saying, “I am an employee, I am not your servant” in the clip. The incident reportedly happened on an Istanbul flight to Delhi on December 16 and the airline company has apparently responded saying the issue is being looked upon.