Kiran Bedi’s tweet on France’s FIFA World Cup win draws flak on the Internet

Kiran Bedi’s tweet referring to Puducherry as an erstwhile French colony did not go down well with Netizens. (Source: Express Archive) Kiran Bedi’s tweet referring to Puducherry as an erstwhile French colony did not go down well with Netizens. (Source: Express Archive)

As France won the coveted FIFA World Cup by defeating Croatia in a nail-biting game, closer home, Kiran Bedi’s congratulatory tweet got Netizens talking. Bedi, who is currently the Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry (formerly known as Pondicherry), in jest and joy, lauded France’s win on the micro-blogging site, but her tweet seems to have ruffled quite a few feathers, as a result. She wrote, “We the Puducherrians (erstwhile French Territory) won the World Cup. Congratulations Friends. What a mixed team-all French. Sports unites.” The reference to Puducherry as an erstwhile French colony did not go down well with several people, as a quick look through the comments’ section under her tweet showed.

This is her tweet.

We the Puducherrians (erstwhile French Territory) won the World Cup.

👏👏🤣🤣 Congratulations Friends.

What a mixed team-all French.

Sports unites. — Kiran Bedi (@thekiranbedi) July 15, 2018

Here are some of the responses her post garnered on the micro-blogging site.

Mam u support colonial ideology ..its not a good way to support #francevscroatia match. — Lokesh Rathor (@lokeshrathor007) July 15, 2018

Shame on u !.

.

. There was no need to mention the word French Territory!.

. . — पं डोनाल्ड ट्रंप चतुर्वेदी (अमरीका वाले) (@RockingGary) July 15, 2018

You would have celebrated if England had won the WC? India was once a British colony 🙄 — Rafeeq CE (@rafeeqce) July 15, 2018

There are other ways to celebrate a French victory than to be so servile I’m a born Pondicherrian, I don’t feel I’ve won at all France won, and it’s a game and I love the game.I don’t need the crutch of a colonial mindset to enjoy Please do consider pulling this tweet down. — Alo Pal (@AloPal) July 15, 2018

Not expected this kinda Tweet from u ma’am…..

We r indian not french any more slavish attitude still exist there in ur mind — Being_Me🌷 (@myselfpramo) July 15, 2018

Could you please return to the books of middle school? Imperialism and colonialism were dark eras of modern history. — Faraz Khan (@farazkhan107) July 15, 2018

The BJP leader also managed to get her fair share of support as well, while at it.

I don’t see anything wrong when she said ex French colony. There is a lot of French influence right from buildings to cuisine. Also note the emojis which clearly shows that it is said in lighter vein. Everyone should have a humorous streak ! So don’t preach unnecessarily. — Gautam Dey (@gdey) July 15, 2018

Kindly friends dont mix up sports with politics. Our nation (India) and people have been always inclusive and integrated even our invaders in our society. There is a pinch of french connection in pondicherry which one will realize only if you visit it. JAI HIND. — DSG (@Sunil08309849) July 15, 2018

Look how united are Indians and French at #Pondicherry.. Watching @FIFAWorldCup .. And these fools are trolling for it. Can’t they see ppl in peace? Anti national are these trollers madam. You don’t worry, you are doing right. It’s good to appreciate brotherhood madam. 👍🏻💐 pic.twitter.com/a4CT55m4xJ — United We (@TrueFactsIndia1) July 15, 2018

To the people who are trolling here. Lot of French people live here with us & we r like brothers and sisters. We just shared & celebrated their victory..No doubt we r proud Indians,still French people are like family. Maybe u guys should learn from us to spread love! #Pondicherry — United We (@TrueFactsIndia1) July 15, 2018

What do you think — was Bedi’s tweet justified or not? Let us know in the comments’ section below.

