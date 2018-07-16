Follow Us:
Monday, July 16, 2018

Kiran Bedi’s tweet on France’s FIFA World Cup win draws flak on the Internet

As France won the FIFA World Cup, Kiran Bedi, in jest and joy, lauded France's win on the micro-blogging site, which ruffled quite a few feathers, as a result.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: July 16, 2018 9:32:53 am
Kiran Bedi's tweet referring to Puducherry as an erstwhile French colony did not go down well with Netizens.

As France won the coveted FIFA World Cup by defeating Croatia in a nail-biting game, closer home, Kiran Bedi’s congratulatory tweet got Netizens talking. Bedi, who is currently the Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry (formerly known as Pondicherry), in jest and joy, lauded France’s win on the micro-blogging site, but her tweet seems to have ruffled quite a few feathers, as a result. She wrote, “We the Puducherrians (erstwhile French Territory) won the World Cup. Congratulations Friends. What a mixed team-all French. Sports unites.” The reference to Puducherry as an erstwhile French colony did not go down well with several people, as a quick look through the comments’ section under her tweet showed.

This is her tweet.

Here are some of the responses her post garnered on the micro-blogging site.

The BJP leader also managed to get her fair share of support as well, while at it.

What do you think — was Bedi’s tweet justified or not? Let us know in the comments’ section below.

