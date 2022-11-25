FIFA World Cup: Brazilian captain Neymar steps out with Sikh boy for national anthem. Watch

Five-time FIFA World Cup champions Brazil kicked off their campaign with a 2-0 win over Serbia at the Lusail Stadium Thursday. What has caught the eye of netizens is Brazilian captain Neymar walking out of the dugout with a Sikh boy. The boy has been identified as Josh Singh. Neymar even kept his hands on the boy’s shoulders during the national anthem and a video of the same is going viral.

Instagram page sikhexpo posted the video and it has received more than 3.25 lakh views so far. “Our little buddy Josh Singh came out with Brazil’s Neymar at the World Cup today in Qatar. Neymar @neymarjr is one of the greatest footballer (or soccer) players to ever play for Brazil and in the history of the game,” they captioned the video.

Watch the video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by sikhexpo.com ✪ (@sikhexpo)

“He put his hands on his shoulders,” commented a user. “The sweetest part is Neymar putting his hands on the boy’s shoulders,” said another. A third wrote, “Love and respect.” “I’m sure the young kid was ecstatic! love this!” another netizen posted.

Unfortunately, Neymar, 30, suffered an injury scare after limping off with a swollen ankle during the match. However, head coach Tite said the PSG star should be fine to continue in the World Cup despite the injury.

Brazilian forward Richarilson, who plays for Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League, scored a spectacular acrobatic kick following an easy tap-in from close range to score both goals.

The Selecao will take on Switzerland in their next match on November 28 at Stadium 974. Their final Group G encounter will be against Cameroon on December 3.