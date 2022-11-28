scorecardresearch
Move over FIFA World Cup, this amputee football goal is the best thing on the internet

Marcin Oleksy scored a stunning goal during a match between his team Warta Poznan and Stal Rzeszow.

One would assume that to ace a high-intensity sport like football, one will have to be physically fit and with fully functional limbs. But the Polish national team of amputees is proving this wrong.

The players who have either lost their limbs to accidents or birth deformities take part in different regional clubs that participate in matches held under the aegis of the Poland Amputee Football National Team, an organising body.

ALSO REAS |‘Heartwarming and brave’: Iranian football team shows solidarity with anti-veil protests

A video of a recent scene from their match between Warta Poznan and Stal Rzeszow, both local teams from Poland, went viral for its incredible helicopter kick. The clip capturing this goal, shared on Twitter by Poland Amputee Football National Team, has gone viral with over 8.5 million views.

During the match held on November 7, footballer Marcin Oleksy managed to hold his weight on a crutch and then kick the ball just as it was near his head. His physics-defying kick landed the ball directly in the net. This goal helped Oleksy’s team to win the match 4-0.

The Daily Mail reported Oleksy, 23, previously played as a goalkeeper but then he met with a car accident that led to the amputation of his leg. The promising footballer, who had to use a wheelchair after the accident, came to know about amputee football in 2019 and took up the sport.

Soon his performance and progress made him a part of the Poland Amputee Football National Team, while he continues to play for his local clubs in regional tournaments.

