Sunday, June 17, 2018
FIFA World Cup 2018: Assam man borrows Rs 15 lakh, builds auditorium to screen matches in front yard

Putul Borah, a resident of Diphu town in Assam's Karbi Anglong has constructed a huge 1,800 square feet auditorium in his front yard to witness the mega sporting extravaganza not for himself but for all the football buffs in his small town.

fifa world up, football fan, assam, assam football fan, assam football hall, football craze in india, indian express, viral news, trending news Locals are thrilled about Borah’s amazing initiative. (Source: Nandan Pratim Sharma Bordoloi/ Facebook)
Football mania has not just gripped fans from the participating nations at the FIFA World Cup 2018. Fans are going above and beyond to prove their love for the game and sometimes have adopted some rather unusual ways to demonstrate it. While most of the people are catching all the action in Russia via television screens, one football buff in Assam built a big screening hall by taking a Rs 15 lakh loan from a bank.

Putul Borah, a resident of Diphu town in Assam’s Karbi Anglong, has constructed a huge 1,800 square feet auditorium in his front yard to host football fans witness in his small town.  The 53-year-old die-hard fan of Germany and a local businessman approached a bank to turn his dream into a reality. With a capacity for 500 people, the auditorium hopes to recreate a stadium atmosphere. After all, there is no fun in enjoying a thrilling match alone, right?

“I took a bank loan of Rs 15 lakh for construction of the ‘symbolic stadium’. A 56-inch LCD monitor has been installed where all football fans can witness the highs and lows of the World Cup together,” Borah told Telegraph.

Veteran footballer Gilbertson Sangma inaugurated the arena on Thursday on the first day of the World Cup and even watched the opening match between Russia and Saudi Arabia.

According to reports, Borah has been regularly screening World Cup matches since the 1990s and has hosted up to 200 people in the past. “This time I have made seating arrangements inside and outside the hall so that 500 people can enjoy watching the tournament,” he said.

In a tribute to his favourite team, the auditorium was named as ‘German Stadium’ and has been adorned with flags of all the 32 teams participating teams.

