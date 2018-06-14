FIFA World Cup 2018: How football fanatics in Kerala are gearing up

FIFA World Cup 2018: Be it Kerala’s roads, houses or even stray water-pipes on roadsides, all have been painted in the colours of the flag of the football team they are supporting. (Source: WhatsApp) FIFA World Cup 2018: Be it Kerala’s roads, houses or even stray water-pipes on roadsides, all have been painted in the colours of the flag of the football team they are supporting. (Source: WhatsApp)

With the 2018 FIFA World Cup starting today (June 14), soccer fans across the world are gearing up for this football extravaganza in numerous ways. Closer home, in Kerala, which is base to some of the craziest followers of the sport, the frenzy and fandom are visibile all around. Be it roads, houses or even stray water-pipes on roadsides, all have been painted in the colours of the flag of the team they are supporting.

While a large crowd in the ‘God’s Own Country’ are either Argentina or Brazil loyals, some hilarious posters, complete with funny references to cult Malayalam movies like Sandesham, also show support flowing in for Poland, Saudi Arabia and Spain.

Here is tapping into Kerala’s excitement around the football World Cup.

* One of Kerala’s favourite fruits – the jackfruit (chakka) painted in the colours of Argentina.

* An enormous cut-out of Lionel Messi on top of an auto-rickshaw painted in Argentina’s colours. Nothing dramatic at all.

* A pettikada (tiny shop) in Kerala rooting for Argentina’s win in the FIFA World Cup.

* What did we tell you about frenzied levels of excitement and fandom?

* Yes, that is a water-pipe painted with the colours of the Brazilian national flag.

* The ingenious mind behind this poster supporting Poland makes a reference to veteran actor Sreenivasan’s character in the 1991 film Sandesham. One of his famous dialogues from the movie goes: Poland-ine patti oru aksharam mindaruthu. (Don’t say a word about Poland.)

* And this one refers to how Indians should remain loyal to Saudi Arabia, given how many Malayalis go to the Gulf country in search of employment opportunities.

* Huge billboards supporting Cristiano Ronaldo’s Spain in Kerala.

Which team are you supporting, by the way? Let us know in the comments’ section below.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd