scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Dec 06, 2022

FIFA 2022: Japan team manager Hajime Moriyasu bows to the crowd as team plays its last match

Japan bowed out of the FIFA World Cup 2022 after losing Monday’s match against Croatia.

Japan football World Cup 2022, Croatia vs Japan fifa 2022, fifa 2022 world cup viral pictures, Japanese football manager Hajime Moriyasu, japan football team loses to penalties against Croatia, viral football moments FIFA 2022, indian express
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

Japanese fans were left heartbroken after their team lost to Croatia on penalty kicks on December 5. While both teams managed to have an even score of 1-1 throughout the match, as a tiebreaker, the organisers sought a penalty kick out. Here Croatians managed to score 3 goals out of their four attempts while Japan managed to score only one goal as Croatian goalkeeper Dominik Livaković masterfully stalled the rest of their attempts.

The Japanese fans and players looked heartbroken as the thrilling shootout ended their dreams of reaching the quarterfinals. However, despite this disappointment, Japanese football manager Hajime Moriyasu showed his gratitude and appreciation for the fans at the Al Janoub Stadium by bowing to them. Pictures of his respectful gesture have gone viral across social media.

ALSO READ |FIFA World Cup: Japanese fans win hearts again for cleaning stadium after end of opening match

On Tuesday, sports outlet ESPN shared a picture of Hajime Moriyasu bowing as he faced the crowd.

This picture soon managed over two lakh likes in just a few hours. Commenting on the picture, a Twitter user wrote, “Can’t wait to see them again in the next world cup. A country that is very enjoyable to watch and very respected by so many other football fans. From the fans to the players, all of them are very disciplined and friendly people. To beat Germany and Spain is not easy. Respect 👏”.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Amid show of unity, signs of discord dot Rahul yatra route in RajasthanPremium
Amid show of unity, signs of discord dot Rahul yatra route in Rajasthan
India’s G20 Presidency: Championing the Global SouthPremium
India’s G20 Presidency: Championing the Global South
Delhi Confidential: When PM Modi asked Andhra CM Jagan about the detentio...Premium
Delhi Confidential: When PM Modi asked Andhra CM Jagan about the detentio...
G20 Summit: India pitches for SDGs, digital public infra as top prioritiesPremium
G20 Summit: India pitches for SDGs, digital public infra as top priorities

In a post-match press briefing, Moriyasu appreciated his team and said, “The players showed a new era of Japanese football. They showed how good they can play in such a tournament like the World Cup. I hope they keep on the same way and I think Japanese football can continue to grow.”

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 06-12-2022 at 12:54:15 pm
Next Story

Kangana Ranaut commences filming for Chandramukhi 2

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 06: Latest News
Advertisement
close