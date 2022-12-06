FIFA 2022: Japan team manager Hajime Moriyasu bows to the crowd as team plays its last match

Japanese fans were left heartbroken after their team lost to Croatia on penalty kicks on December 5. While both teams managed to have an even score of 1-1 throughout the match, as a tiebreaker, the organisers sought a penalty kick out. Here Croatians managed to score 3 goals out of their four attempts while Japan managed to score only one goal as Croatian goalkeeper Dominik Livaković masterfully stalled the rest of their attempts.

The Japanese fans and players looked heartbroken as the thrilling shootout ended their dreams of reaching the quarterfinals. However, despite this disappointment, Japanese football manager Hajime Moriyasu showed his gratitude and appreciation for the fans at the Al Janoub Stadium by bowing to them. Pictures of his respectful gesture have gone viral across social media.

On Tuesday, sports outlet ESPN shared a picture of Hajime Moriyasu bowing as he faced the crowd.

Japan manager Hajime Moriyasu bowed in appreciation to the fans who traveled all the way to Qatar to support their team 🇯🇵 Respect! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/zokP53cCoC — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) December 5, 2022

Japan manager Hajime Moriyasu bows to the fans to thank them for their support 👏 pic.twitter.com/kCTG6VOoix — GOAL (@goal) December 5, 2022

massive respect to Hajime Moriyasu and the Japan team.

one of my favourite teams in the tournament, and played beautifully, wish it didn’t have to end this early ♥️🇯🇵 — based_afghan (@GOAT_nrggg) December 5, 2022

This man needs to be studied, European clubs needs to hire his service because the Japanese side are a compact side and play beautiful football in a sublime way. Europe clubs need to hire him Asap, won’t be a bad thing to see Chelsea hiring him — Myxtique (@Myxtique_) December 5, 2022

The more I see of the Japanese in this whole football season, the more admiration I have for them. Respect is definitely due for how they have carried and conducted themselves with grace, respect and honor. The rest of us can definitely learn something from them. — 💝 Dr. TracyG_DNP🇯🇲 (@TracyG_Dnp) December 5, 2022

Came from behind to beat 2014 winners Germany. – Came from behind to beat 2010 winners Spain. – Narrowly lost to Croatia on penalties. Japan, you’ve been fantastic. 👏🏻👏🏻 — ALAN (@Wotyyt) December 5, 2022

Huge respect to the Japanese team. The only team with players that NEVER complain to the ref against his decisions. — W9yn3 (@CrispConger) December 5, 2022

Can’t wait to see them again in the next world cup. A country that is very enjoyable to watch and very respected by so many other football fans. From the fans to the players, all of them are very disciplined and friendly people. To beat Germany and Spain is not easy. Respect 👏 — itsimane🇵🇸 (@itsimane00) December 5, 2022

They are the most respectful nation, gotta love the Japanese, they really outdid them this World Cup — Agni (@_FireBolt_XD) December 5, 2022

This picture soon managed over two lakh likes in just a few hours. Commenting on the picture, a Twitter user wrote, “Can’t wait to see them again in the next world cup. A country that is very enjoyable to watch and very respected by so many other football fans. From the fans to the players, all of them are very disciplined and friendly people. To beat Germany and Spain is not easy. Respect 👏”.

In a post-match press briefing, Moriyasu appreciated his team and said, “The players showed a new era of Japanese football. They showed how good they can play in such a tournament like the World Cup. I hope they keep on the same way and I think Japanese football can continue to grow.”