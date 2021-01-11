scorecardresearch
Monday, January 11, 2021
Fight between lioness and dog in wildlife reserve gets widely shared online

The undated video shot in a wildlife reserve shows a dog facing off against a lioness.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | January 11, 2021 4:17:46 pm
dog and lioness fight, lion, gir national park, dog lion viral video, twitter reactions, trending, indian express, indian express newsViewed over one lakh times, the video was flooded with netizens quite impressed with the canine's reaction.

A video that shows a confrontation between a dog and a lioness in a wildlife reserve is being widely shared on social media with many commenting on the dog’s bravery.

The undated clip was shared on Twitter by Indian Forest Service officer Parveen Kaswan. It wasn’t clear where the video was recorded.

In the 1.34-minute clip, the wild cat can be seen chasing the dog as tourists watch. But the dog continues to bark at the lioness and then runs away.

“Need this much confidence in life. Dog vs Lion. It also highlights the issue of stray dogs and wildlife interaction,” wrote Kaswan in the tweet.

The video was viewed over one lakh times and here’s how people reacted to it:

