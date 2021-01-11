Fight between lioness and dog in wildlife reserve gets widely shared online

Viewed over one lakh times, the video was flooded with netizens quite impressed with the canine's reaction.

A video that shows a confrontation between a dog and a lioness in a wildlife reserve is being widely shared on social media with many commenting on the dog’s bravery.

The undated clip was shared on Twitter by Indian Forest Service officer Parveen Kaswan. It wasn’t clear where the video was recorded.

In the 1.34-minute clip, the wild cat can be seen chasing the dog as tourists watch. But the dog continues to bark at the lioness and then runs away.

“Need this much confidence in life. Dog vs Lion. It also highlights the issue of stray dogs and wildlife interaction,” wrote Kaswan in the tweet.

Need this much confidence in life. Dog vs Lion. It also highlights issue of stray dogs & wildlife interaction. @zubinashara pic.twitter.com/lNu7X4ALm5 — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) January 10, 2021

The video was viewed over one lakh times and here’s how people reacted to it:

WOW! That’s a Braveheart dog. — Sharat Nag (@sharatnag) January 10, 2021

wow that dog needs to be recruited by the Police or Army Dog Squad, Itna Daringbaaz — MSM (@MSM_expose) January 10, 2021

The lioness is in frolicsome mood. Just playing with the dog. But no denying, the dog has courage. 👍 — Raja (@rajaphenomena) January 11, 2021

Something Worth Watching 💫 Glimpse of life… ❣️ — ❣️𝙆𝑨𝒖𝑹❣️ (@iKaurRimmi) January 10, 2021