Netizens share memes as cities impose night curfew on New Year’s Eve

There were plenty of reactions on social media after night curfew was imposed in multiple states like Maharashtra, Delhi and Karnataka ahead of New Year’s Eve to prevent large public gatherings and prevent the spread of Covid-19.

Maharashtra had announced night curfew ahead of Christmas that would continue into the New Year. Since then, other states like Delhi and Karnataka followed suit. The Odisha government also restricted public events and celebrations.

As a result, #NightCurfew was trending on social media on Thursday, with many sharing memes and GIFs.

Those who planned for 31st night after #NightCurfew pic.twitter.com/OehVtqYHCl — Gaurav Shringi (@GauravShringi3) December 31, 2020

#NightCurfew *people who had planned for 31st celebrations* night curfew pic.twitter.com/e9BI7Fsf9O — SharmaJi (@TweetPranjul) December 31, 2020

Me and boys running to check into resorts to celebrate New Year!#NightCurfew #GoodBye2020 pic.twitter.com/hdwK6XxIB7 — Anwar Shaikh (@iamandy1987) December 31, 2020

#NightCurfew is implemented in Delhi and Maharashtra.😅😅🤦

Meanwhile people with no plans:- pic.twitter.com/EQ5ieyNcsu — Rohit D. Kotrunge💮 (@Nyctophile_14) December 31, 2020

Gov imposes two days #NightCurfew in Delhi and Maharashtra..

Meanwhile folks who had planned for 31st celebrations pic.twitter.com/WfDmhrop7P — Dee J (@jiddi_kudi) December 31, 2020

Gov imposes two days #NightCurfew in Maharashtra and Delhi. https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png People who planned for #Newyear‘s party be like… pic.twitter.com/V8rSvT9vjp — Rakesh Jadhav (@RakeshJadhav97) December 31, 2020

Everybody in Delhi: *Making new year eve plans* Delhi govt announcing a night curfew: pic.twitter.com/DG2inAFBUW — Harleen Kaur (@KaurazyGirl) December 31, 2020

Delhi and Maharashtra .. moms on #NightCurfew announcement for 31st 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/zQsJawblD8 — Prem …. (@nayahaivahh) December 31, 2020

Delhi has announced a night curfew on New Year’s eve and has said that not more than five people can assemble at a public place. According to the order, no celebratory events, congregations and gatherings at public places are permitted from 11 pm of December 31 to 6 am of January 1, 2021.

In Tamil Nadu, the Greater Chennai Police have asked the public to welcome the new year safely at homes. All restaurants, bars, star hotels, resorts, including beach resorts, within the limit of the Greater Chennai Police have been ordered to shut by 10 pm.

Bengaluru imposed restrictions on large public gatherings from 6 pm on December 31 to 6 am on January 1, 2021. In Maharashtra, hotels, restaurants, pubs and bars will close at 11 pm. However, families can hold parties in residences provided it is a small group and social distancing norms are maintained.

In Ahmedabad, the restrictions will be effective between 10 pm Thursday to 6 am Friday. The police has restricted hotels from hosting any late night parties on New Year’s Eve.