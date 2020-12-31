scorecardresearch
Thursday, December 31, 2020
2020: A Rewind

Netizens share memes as cities impose night curfew on New Year’s Eve

#NightCurfew was trending on social media with many sharing memes and GIFs about how the felt about restrictions imposed on New Year's Eve.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | December 31, 2020 3:55:00 pm
There were plenty of reactions on social media after night curfew was imposed in multiple states like Maharashtra, Delhi and Karnataka ahead of New Year’s Eve to prevent large public gatherings and prevent the spread of Covid-19.

Maharashtra had announced night curfew ahead of Christmas that would continue into the New Year. Since then, other states like Delhi and Karnataka followed suit. The Odisha government also restricted public events and celebrations.

As a result, #NightCurfew was trending on social media on Thursday, with many sharing memes and GIFs.

Delhi has announced a night curfew on New Year’s eve and has said that not more than five people can assemble at a public place. According to the order, no celebratory events, congregations and gatherings at public places are permitted from 11 pm of December 31 to 6 am of January 1, 2021.

In Tamil Nadu, the Greater Chennai Police have asked the public to welcome the new year safely at homes. All restaurants, bars, star hotels, resorts, including beach resorts, within the limit of the Greater Chennai Police have been ordered to shut by 10 pm.

Bengaluru imposed restrictions on large public gatherings from 6 pm on December 31 to 6 am on January 1, 2021. In Maharashtra, hotels, restaurants, pubs and bars will close at 11 pm. However, families can hold parties in residences provided it is a small group and social distancing norms are maintained.

In Ahmedabad, the restrictions will be effective between 10 pm Thursday to 6 am Friday. The police has restricted hotels from hosting any late night parties on New Year’s Eve.

