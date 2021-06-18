‘Bahut hard’: Fevicol’s cheeky take on Cristiano Ronaldo’s Coca-Cola snub wins the internet

Football star Cristiano Ronaldo has taken social media by storm after he removed of two bottles of Coca-Cola during a press conference at the Euro 2020. His gesture not only triggered memes of epic proportions, it also led to the global beverage giant losing $4 billion in market capitalisation. Now, reacting to the ripple effect created by the footballer, Fevicol had a quirky take on the incident that started a laugh riot online.

Ahead of Portugal’s first game of the tournament, Ronaldo picked up the two bottles from his table and moved them away, replacing them with water. As desi memers launched a hilarious meme fest online, with many saying Ronaldo took Amrita Rao’s ‘jal lijiye’ global, the Indian adhesive brand too joined the bandwagon.

Recreating the scene from 36-year-old Portuguese star’s pre-match press conference, the company shared an image showing an empty chair with two jars of Fevicol on the table. Asserting its ‘mazboot jod’ once again, they said: “Na bottle hategi, na valuation ghategi (The bottles won’t move and the valuation won’t fall)”.

Soon, the creative post caught the attention of netizens, with people lauding them for their witty take without mentioning the beverage brand.

Waah bete mauj kardi. tam to bade heavy driver ho bhai. 🤣 https://t.co/1oGzpc8vTu — Mthn (@Being_Humor) June 18, 2021

This is called creativity. This is called advertising… without having to offend anyone deliberately and with your fiIth-load of wokeness. Take a bow @StuckByFevicol! 👏👏 https://t.co/BVkgD1Xbre — Neta Ji 2.0 (@AapGhumaKeLeL0) June 18, 2021

Fevicol should increase salary of their admin🤣🤣🙏🏻 https://t.co/EBW0HRdi8N — iamkshitijbelkar (@iamkshitijbelk1) June 18, 2021

Ha ha …. creativity at its best 😇.. #Ronaldo kya #hunk bhi aye hata nahin payega 🤣 @StuckByFevicol https://t.co/Su5HNO4uyc — Pinky Pradhan (@pinkyp_actor) June 18, 2021

Fevicol at its cheekiest best! https://t.co/ifpDh88PX4 — Saayoni Ghosh (@sayani06) June 17, 2021

FIXED!! You said bottle right?? pic.twitter.com/8n2ZEXW8cF — Aman Birendra Jaiswal🇮🇳 (@AmanBJaiswal) June 17, 2021

I’ve always loved your advertisement concepts

This is just taking meme to a new level☺️👍 — DarvaXlearner (@stocklearner17) June 17, 2021

Divided by carbonated drinks, united by fevicol!!! — Varunesh Kumar Vishwakarma (@kmrvarunesh) June 18, 2021

Amazing creativity. Moment marketing at its best. — Raman Mathur (@RamanMathur04) June 18, 2021

Be it TV ad or Digital Ad FEVICOL’S ADHESION TO CREATIVITY IS JUST IMPECCABLE !!!! Kudos to the marketing team of @StuckByFevicol — ⚡hreyash Tiwari (@me_SRT) June 17, 2021

However, it wasn’t just Fevicol who joined the conversation. Dairy brand Amul also had a spin at it in their latest topical. The brand showed Amul girl at a press conference with loads of butter and an uncapped bottle of sweetened milk. “Not bottling one’s feeling,” it read. Taking a dig at Coca-Cola, they also added: “Amul, never pushed aside”.

After the footballer’s snub, Coca-Cola’s share price slipped from $56.10 to $55.22 almost immediately, translating to a 1.6 per cent drop, according to Australian Associated Press. The market valuation of Coca-Cola went from $242 billion to $238 billion, thereby registering a fall of $4 billion. However, expert feels the effects will only be short term.

Following Ronaldo’s gesture, Coca-Cola, which is also one of the official sponsors of Euro 2020, replied with a statement that “everyone is entitled to their drink preferences” with different “tastes and needs”. However, the company lost $4 billion in market capitalisation after the footballer removed its bottles from his table.