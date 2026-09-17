Harsh Goenka, Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw criticise Fendi’s Rs 8.3 lakh ‘Navratri’ bag

Fendi’s latest bag has found itself at the centre of an online debate after social media users pointed out its resemblance to the colourful mirror-work bags commonly sold in Indian markets, particularly around Navratri.
The luxury fashion house’s bag, priced at around Rs 8.3 lakh, has drawn criticism from RPG Group chairman Harsh Goenka and Biocon founder Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, who questioned whether the design gives enough recognition to the Indian craftsmanship it appears to echo.
Goenka shared a picture of the bag on X and wrote, “After the Prada Kolhapuri chappal scandal, here comes the Fendi “Navratri” bag. Charging Rs 8.3 Lakhs for a design that looks exactly like a Rs 500 bag available in the streets of Gujarat. And zero credit to Indian artisans. When will luxury brands stop colonising our crafts?”
His post comes a year after Prada faced criticism over footwear that closely resembled the traditional Kolhapuri chappal from Maharashtra. The Italian brand was initially criticised for not acknowledging the footwear’s Indian origins or local artisans. Prada subsequently added cultural and historical information about the footwear to its official website.
Mazumdar-Shaw also weighed in on the Fendi controversy, describing it as cultural appropriation.
“This is a case of cultural appropriation & not in good taste. Repackaging India’s traditional craft as luxury, without credit to the artisans who created and preserved it, undermines our authentic talent and heritage,” she wrote. “Indian craftsmanship deserves recognition, not imitation.”
This is a case of cultural appropriation & not in good taste. Repackaging India’s traditional craft as luxury, without credit to the artisans who created and preserved it, undermines our authentic talent and heritage. Indian craftsmanship deserves recognition, not imitation. https://t.co/42pENpp10F
— Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw (@kiranshaw) September 15, 2026
Fendi officially describes the product as the “Baguette 26424: Multicolour Re Edition bag with embroidery and mirrors”. According to the brand’s website, the bag is made entirely by hand and features 39,500 beads and 475 mirrors. Its creation takes more than 138 hours of craftsmanship, and the bag is listed as made in Italy.
The details have fuelled further discussion online, with users debating whether the design should be viewed as an example of Indian-inspired fashion or whether the artisans and traditions that resemble its aesthetic should have been acknowledged.
“When India grows a spine and goes after these luxury brands like China does. Cut their access to India, and if they still do it, hit them by encouraging local companies to copy their stuff and sell in India. See how they not just stop copying Indian designs but promoting India internationally,” wrote one user.
“This shows that the west lack the rich art and creativity which Indian artisans possess,” another user commented.
“This purse looks very tacky. The joke is whoever is foolish enough to pay 8.3 lakhs for it. Mirror work slings on Janpath look way better,” added a third person.