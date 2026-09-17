Harsh Goenka, Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw criticise Fendi’s Rs 8.3 lakh ‘Navratri’ bag

Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw questioned whether the design gives enough recognition to the Indian craftsmanship it appears to echo.

Fendi’s latest bag has found itself at the centre of an online debate after social media users pointed out its resemblance to the colourful mirror-work bags commonly sold in Indian markets, particularly around Navratri.

The luxury fashion house’s bag, priced at around Rs 8.3 lakh, has drawn criticism from RPG Group chairman Harsh Goenka and Biocon founder Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, who questioned whether the design gives enough recognition to the Indian craftsmanship it appears to echo.

Goenka shared a picture of the bag on X and wrote, “After the Prada Kolhapuri chappal scandal, here comes the Fendi “Navratri” bag. Charging Rs 8.3 Lakhs for a design that looks exactly like a Rs 500 bag available in the streets of Gujarat. And zero credit to Indian artisans. When will luxury brands stop colonising our crafts?”