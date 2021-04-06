‘Sabre the taste’: Amul celebrates as fencer Bhavani Devi makes history by qualifying for Olympics

Indians have been cheering for her since the news was announced. (Source: Amul/ Twitter)

Bhavani Devi created history as she became the first-ever Indian fencer to qualify for the Olympics. As netizens cheered for the Chennai athlete, Amul too joined the bandwagon and featured the 27-year-old in their latest topical.

The Tamil Nadu fencer secured a spot for upcoming Tokyo Olympics where she will compete in the sabre category. She bagged the spot during the ongoing Fencing World Cup on Sunday. Hosts Hungary lost in the quarterfinals of the team event, allowing South Korea to progress to the semis. Therefore, Bhavani Devi qualified through the Adjusted Official Ranking (AOR) Method.

Celebrating the historic feat, Amul sketched Devi along with the Amul girl engaged in a duel. However, keeping their masked helmet aside, it saw them fighting over a block of butter. Keeping up with their love for puns and wordplays, the dairy brand’s topical read: “Fency some butter?” while adding “Amul — sabre the taste!” in a nod to her playing category.

#Amul Topical: Bhavani Devi from Chennai set to be first Indian fencer at the Olympics! pic.twitter.com/SAh4K4hoJT — Amul.coop (@Amul_Coop) April 5, 2021

Two individual spots were up for grabs for the Asia & Oceania region, based on the World Rankings as of April 5, 2021. She is ranked 45th and occupies one of the two available slots based on the ranking.

Congratulatory messages started poring in for the young woman, making history and paving way for the not so popular sports in India. Fencing, a regal sport originating in Europe, remains the preserve of the first world.

A sport where equipment are very expensive, the road to Olympics wasn’t easy for a girl with humble origins and she talked to reporters how at one point she lied about her father’s income. But things changed for good when she got the sponsorship by the GoSports – specifically, the Rahul Dravid Mentorship Programme.