FAU-G drops in India, people share memes comparing it with PUBG

The much-awaited action game, ‘Fearless and United Guards’ or FAU-G, was finally launched on India’s 72nd Republic Day, January 26. The online multiplayer game developed by nCore games’ portrays the life of an Indian soldier serving at the border.

Seen as a rival of PUBG, which was among the Chinese apps banned in the country citing threat to ‘sovereignty and integrity of India’, gamers enthusiastically waited for the launch with FAU-G crossing over 5 million registrations on the Google Play Store.

Vishal Gondal, nCore Games CEO and co-founder, said that the first episode of the game is based on the Galwan Valley incident in Ladakh.

Post the launch, netizens took to social media to share their reviews. Soon the hashtag #FAUG started trending online as many posted clips from the game. Some also tweeted memes to compare the game and its features with PUBG.

