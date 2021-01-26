FAU-G drops in India, people share memes comparing it with PUBG

The much-awaited action game, ‘Fearless and United Guards’ or FAU-G, was finally launched on India’s 72nd Republic Day, January 26. The online multiplayer game developed by nCore games’ portrays the life of an Indian soldier serving at the border.
Seen as a rival of PUBG, which was among the Chinese apps banned in the country citing threat to ‘sovereignty and integrity of India’, gamers enthusiastically waited for the launch with FAU-G crossing over 5 million registrations on the Google Play Store.
Vishal Gondal, nCore Games CEO and co-founder, said that the first episode of the game is based on the Galwan Valley incident in Ladakh.
Post the launch, netizens took to social media to share their reviews. Soon the hashtag #FAUG started trending online as many posted clips from the game. Some also tweeted memes to compare the game and its features with PUBG.
Me after exhausting my whole internet data for downloading #FAUG game : pic.twitter.com/rwKzAh4Jd5
— Mr. Stark (@Mr_Stark_) January 26, 2021
#FAUG released today.
Le inner me : 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/fjAd3UnykW
— Raxit_patel_412 (@raxit_1399) January 26, 2021
* New game releases* #FAUG
Non-gamers be like: pic.twitter.com/p6uAWMiiXt
— The_Sarcastic_Dude (@kumaramo965) January 26, 2021
#FAUG is finally available on play store.
Akshay Kumar to every other Game owners pic.twitter.com/nKJmm4gUqi
— Sagar Sanjay Pawar (@sagarspwr) January 26, 2021
Pubg to players right now : pic.twitter.com/ptU3I3NLJ2
— hustlertweets (@AniketLanjewar5) January 26, 2021
Me after playing #FAUG for first time: pic.twitter.com/bNy7wtLzfQ
— Bigboss Live updates (@BB14LiveUpdates) January 26, 2021
After downloading #FAUG game : pic.twitter.com/RxDMwqecob
— Mr. Stark (@Mr_Stark_) January 26, 2021
Every #PUBG player rn: pic.twitter.com/DeyrQXk8Ke
— Anurag (@sarcasm_world_) January 26, 2021
#FAUGMobile
Finally #FAUG game launched in India**
Meanwhile gamers : pic.twitter.com/vvBY6c58i6
— Nawabi Memer (@nawabi_memer) January 26, 2021
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.