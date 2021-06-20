scorecardresearch
Sunday, June 20, 2021
‘Happy Father’s Day’: From ‘jadoo ki jhappi’ to relatable movie scenes, how brands celebrated fatherhood

Honouring all fathers, father figures as well those relationships equivalent to parental bonds, here is how Father's Day was celebrated online.

June 20, 2021
Every Father’s Day, celebrated on the third Sunday of June, many come up with creative ways and elaborate ideas to make dads feel special. While the ongoing pandemic has dampened the spirits of the day, many brands and popular social media accounts have shared heartwarming posts to commemorate the occasion.

While Netflix India shared images from various shows featuring special moments between onscreen dads and children, Amazon prime India tweeted a video captioned “best feeling” with a compilation of ‘Jaadu ki Jhappis’ given by fathers. Mumbai Police tweeted a creative honouring the efforts and sacrifices made by fathers.

Honouring all fathers, father figures as well those relationships equivalent to parental bonds, here is how the day was celebrated online.

