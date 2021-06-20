‘Happy Father’s Day’: From ‘jadoo ki jhappi’ to relatable movie scenes, how brands celebrated fatherhood

Every Father’s Day, celebrated on the third Sunday of June, many come up with creative ways and elaborate ideas to make dads feel special. While the ongoing pandemic has dampened the spirits of the day, many brands and popular social media accounts have shared heartwarming posts to commemorate the occasion.

While Netflix India shared images from various shows featuring special moments between onscreen dads and children, Amazon prime India tweeted a video captioned “best feeling” with a compilation of ‘Jaadu ki Jhappis’ given by fathers. Mumbai Police tweeted a creative honouring the efforts and sacrifices made by fathers.

Honouring all fathers, father figures as well those relationships equivalent to parental bonds, here is how the day was celebrated online.

Here’s wishing all the dads, papas, babas, abbas, and appas out there a very #HappyFathersDay ❤️ pic.twitter.com/Q0teWv65ua — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) June 20, 2021

best feeling ever 💙 pic.twitter.com/Jv7s6SgRma — amazon prime video IN (@PrimeVideoIN) June 20, 2021

Happy Father’s Day to Mister Fixer-Upper 🤗

Happy Father’s Day to my Superhero 🤠

Happy Father’s Day to the Coolest Dad Ever 😎#FathersDay pic.twitter.com/IxiUEuTwQE — Myntra (@myntra) June 20, 2021